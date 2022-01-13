Bed occupancy rate rises in Thane by nearly 8% in one week as Covid cases increase

With the increasing number of Covid cases in Thane city, the bed occupancy city has increased from 13.88% on January 6 to 21.47% on January 12.

Out of the 20,703 active cases, only 968 are admitted while 19,735 people are in home isolation. The civic officials have claimed that more than 50% of those admitted, especially on oxygen and ICU beds, have not taken a single dose of Covid vaccination so far while the remaining are senior citizens or those with comorbidities.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has two Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) in the city – Parking Plaza and Voltas Company – with a capacity of 3,697 beds. Around 19% of these beds are occupied at present.

At the four Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHC), there are 810 beds, of which 32.6% are occupied, 15.9% of the ICU beds are filled, 12.8% ventilator beds and 6.3% oxygen beds are also occupied.

The need for hospitalisation is less in the third wave compared to the first and second waves as most of the vaccinated population have mild symptoms and can be home isolated. However, as per the health department, most of those admitted in the ICU or on oxygen support are not vaccinated.

An officer said, “As per the recent bed status, it is seen that there is a rise in admission of mild cases at the Covid Care Centres. A hike of 17% is seen in these admissions. Comparatively, there is a 3% increase in oxygen beds, 5.4% in DCHs, 7.2% in ventilator beds and 8.2% in ICU beds.”

He added, “Fifty per cent of the total patients admitted in ICU have not taken a single dose while few have taken one dose. We also have two young patients in their late teens and early 20s who are not vaccinated and currently admitted to ICU. The other patients who have taken both the doses and are still in ICU are either senior citizens or those with heavy comorbidities. We appeal to the residents to get vaccinated, so as to avoid complications.”

TMC has vaccinated around 25.36 lakh beneficiaries till date, out of which 14.40 lakh have taken the first dose and 10.95 lakh, the second. Over two lakh people still have not taken a single vaccine dose in the city.

Dr. Santosh Kadam, president, IMA, Thane, said, “Most of the vaccinated people including doctors and medical professionals have tested positive in the third wave. However, the only relief is that the infection is mild and chances of complications are less. There are negligible patients who are fully vaccinated and critical in Thane as of now. Most of them in ICU or on ventilator support are those who are not vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, TMC has intensified the drive against those not wearing masks at public places including near Thane railway station. The civic employees are also announcing on loudspeakers in market areas reminding people to wear masks. In the last five days, the corporation has fined 150 people in this market for not wearing masks and collected a fine of ₹75,000 from them. An officer from Naupada Kopri ward said, “We have also sealed five shops for violating the Covid protocols and a fine of ₹5,000 was collected from each shop and they were allowed to open.”

