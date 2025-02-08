MUMBAI: The Mulund police have registered a case against a BEST bus driver, identified as Suresh Jairam Gursale, 55, for allegedly causing the death of a 65-year-old passenger who fell while boarding the bus. The incident occurred in November last year when the driver abruptly started the vehicle, leading to the passenger’s fatal injuries. BEST bus driver booked for causing 65-year-old passenger’s death in Mulund

According to the police, the case was registered following a complaint by Lata Mohane, 58, wife of the deceased Laxman Mohane, who lived in the Tulshet Pada area of Bhandup West. Mohane, a manager at an event management firm, worked at JSD Road in Mulund.

The incident took place on November 6 near Panch Rasta in Mulund, where Mohane was waiting at a bus stop. As he attempted to board a BEST bus, the driver suddenly accelerated, causing him to lose balance and fall. He suffered severe head injuries and was immediately rushed to Agarwal Hospital in Mulund, where his family was informed.

Due to the seriousness of his condition, doctors at Agarwal Hospital advised his transfer to a larger medical facility. He was first shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa and later to Nair Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on November 9.

Following Lata Mohane’s statement, the Mulund police registered a case against the BEST bus driver. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.