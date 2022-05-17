BEST bus drivers go on flash strike
MUMBAI: Scores of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus drivers of wet-leased buses went on the third flash strike on Tuesday, causing a major inconvenience for passengers.
As many as 163 wet-leased buses mainly mini and midi Air-Conditioned (AC) buses went off the road owing to the flash strike. Colaba, Wadala, Vikhroli, Bandra and Kurla bus depots were among those impacted by the strike.
Under the wet lease, BEST does not own the buses but hires them from contractors for a fixed per-kilometre rate.
Of the total 275 scheduled turnout buses, only 112 wet-leased buses were operated on Tuesday.
The strike was called due to the non-payment of salaries.
Feeder route passengers travelling towards hospitals, railway stations and offices close to railway stations were impacted due to the low turnout of buses.
The BEST has stated that a fine of ₹5,000 per bus will be imposed on the contractor.
“To prevent inconvenience for passengers, BEST operated additional buses to compensate. A fine of ₹5,000 per bus will be charged due to the inconvenience,” said Manoj Varade, spokesperson, BEST.
Further, the BEST management is likely to take stringent action against the contractor as this is the third flash strike by the drivers. “The management will soon decide on the next course of action,” said a senior BEST official.
Earlier on April 22, drivers of wet-lease buses had agitated against the salary delays. The agitation was called off after assurance from the contractor.
-
Demolition drive at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront: Ludhiana MC, forest dept caught in blame game over damage to public property
Even 40 days after the forest department demolished seating areas (marble), cycling and jogging tracks established within one-metre radius of the trees at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront in Sarabha Nagar, the authorities have failed to fix the responsibility of the officials for damage to public property. The petition was filed by the Council of Engineers over alleged damage to the trees due to installation of tiles and pouring concrete around them.
-
FYJC mock registrations to begin on May 23
Mumbai: After keeping first year junior college (FYJC) aspirants waiting for weeks, officials from the school directorate confirmed that mock registrations will begin on May 23. The mock registrations were originally supposed to begin in the first week of May. Following a week of the mock form filling process, the process of registration for admissions will likely begin on May 28. Admissions to FYJC in Maharashtra depend on pre-admission registrations, which is a two-part form.
-
Plea in Mathura court seeking directions to seal Shahi Eidgah mosque
An application was moved before a local court in Mathura on Tuesday seeking directions to seal the Shahi Eidgah mosque, adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, and to appoint a security officer to ensure no changes are made in the mosque premises, where presence of Hindu religious symbols have been claimed.
-
UPPCL ready with yet another OTS to recover arrears
Lucknow: Grappling with an acute cash inflow crunch, the UP Power Corporation Ltd is again gearing up to introducethe one-time settlement scheme (OTS) for domestic and agriculture consumers from next month to recover the mounting electricity arrears that are currently put at around ₹30,000 crore.
-
State announces grant for cooperative sugar mills
Mumbai: Even as this year recorded an estimated production of 13.8 million metric tonnes of sugar, touted to be the highest since records have been maintained, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a grant of ₹200 per tonne to cooperative sugar mills to facilitate the crushing of the remaining 1.95 lakh tonnes of sugarcane. This will result in the burden of ₹100 crore on the state exchequer.
