BEST bus drivers go on flash strike

MUMBAI: Scores of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus drivers of wet-leased buses went on the third flash strike on Tuesday, causing a major inconvenience for passengers.

As many as 163 wet-leased buses mainly mini and midi Air-Conditioned (AC) buses went off the road owing to the flash strike. Colaba, Wadala, Vikhroli, Bandra and Kurla bus depots were among those impacted by the strike.

Under the wet lease, BEST does not own the buses but hires them from contractors for a fixed per-kilometre rate.

Of the total 275 scheduled turnout buses, only 112 wet-leased buses were operated on Tuesday.

The strike was called due to the non-payment of salaries.

Feeder route passengers travelling towards hospitals, railway stations and offices close to railway stations were impacted due to the low turnout of buses.

The BEST has stated that a fine of ₹5,000 per bus will be imposed on the contractor.

“To prevent inconvenience for passengers, BEST operated additional buses to compensate. A fine of ₹5,000 per bus will be charged due to the inconvenience,” said Manoj Varade, spokesperson, BEST.

Further, the BEST management is likely to take stringent action against the contractor as this is the third flash strike by the drivers. “The management will soon decide on the next course of action,” said a senior BEST official.

Earlier on April 22, drivers of wet-lease buses had agitated against the salary delays. The agitation was called off after assurance from the contractor.