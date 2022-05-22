BEST gets its first woman driver; women conductors to join soon
MUMBAI: Meet 42-year-old city resident Laxmi Jadhav who has broken the glass ceiling to become the first woman who will drive a BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus starting next week.
In a first for the century-old city transportation service, women will be employed to drive the buses and serve as conductors as well. BEST, however, will not be her employer; Jadhav is an employee of the contractor from whom BEST has leased some of its fleet, including the ‘mini’ and ‘midi’ Air-Conditioned (AC) and non-AC buses it operates.
At least two more women drivers are being trained by BEST to operate the buses.
Jadhav is likely to start on May 27 or 28, after Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray flag off the first ride. Jadhav will drive the bus route between Dharavi bus depot and south Mumbai.
“This is the first time in the history of BEST that women drivers will operate buses in the city. We will also introduce more women drivers in the coming months,” Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST, said.
The decision to introduce women as bus drivers and conductors was taken in January. They have been introduced under wet lease model, under which contractors paid per kilometre provide buses with staff. Around 70 women bus conductors will work in these buses and another 100 conductors may be introduced later.
The BEST presently has around 3,200 drivers and 4,100 conductors only on its payroll and a fleet size of nearly 3,500 buses (including those that are wet-leased). The organisation also operates ‘mini’ and ‘midi’ buses (the former has a seating capacity of 21 passengers, while the latter has a seating capacity of 25 passengers) on the wet lease model. Mahrashtra State Road Transportation Corporation, an autonomous body, employs women conductors — it has around 4,500 women conductors across Maharashtra on its payroll — but no woman driver.
BEST began operating buses in the city under the Bombay Municipal Corporation on August 7,1947.
-
Yogi thanks PM over excise duty cut on petrol-diesel, subsidy on LPG cylinder
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the slash in excise duty on petrol and diesel. Announcing the duty cut on LPG cylinders through tweets, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will give ₹200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.
-
Eight killed as vehicle rams into tree in Dharwad
At least eight people were killed and 13 others sustained serious injuries after a multi utility vehicle rammed into a tree in north Karnataka's Dharwad district in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased include three children, and among those undergoing treatment, the condition of three people is critical. Except for one person, all deceased were members of one family. While four people died on the spot, three died in hospital.
-
Karnataka chief minister Bommai denies talks of cabinet rejig in Delhi visit
No discussions took place with the Bharatiya Janata Party central leadership regarding the Karnataka cabinet rejig or expansion, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said after he visited New Delhi on Saturday. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Bommai said that the consultations during his visit revolved around the upcoming polls for Rajya Sabha and the legislative council. He added that he gave Union home minister Amit Shah's the list of candidates for the MLC and Rajya Sabha elections.
-
Rural artisans of Prayagraj bag first international order for their Moonj products
One District One Product (ODOP) initiative of the state government has started showing positive results here at Prayagraj. The moonj grass products made by one of the SHGs, managed by Bibi Fatima, 29 of Mahewa village in Chaka development block of Prayagraj have attracted an order from the US—the first international order for the women artisans.
-
Ludhiana MC team removes encroachments near Shivpuri Chowk
The municipal corporation teams on Saturday removed encroachments near Shivpuri Chowk. The tehbazaari wing officials and encroachers had a face off as the teams confiscated their vends from the site. More news in brief Dist logs a fresh Covid case Ludhiana A fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district for the second consecutive day on Saturday. There were 15 active cases in the district on Saturday.
