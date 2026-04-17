Six years after the Covid-19 pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has finally disbursed ₹30 crore in pending allowances to 9,077 retired employees, who had helped during the pandemic. The payments were made on Wednesday. BEST pays ₹30 crore in Covid-19 dues to retired staff

The payout aims to compensate staff who operated essential bus services during the 2020 lockdown. While the government promised a daily allowance of ₹300 for those risking their health on the frontlines, payments abruptly halted after December 2020, leaving thousands of employees in the lurch.

“The retired employees received a Covid allowance for six months in 2020,” said a BEST official. Active employees who assisted during the pandemic are yet to receive their Covid-19 allowance.

The disbursement for retired employees is part of a larger effort to clear a backlog created by BEST’s chronic financial constraints. A sanctioned sum of ₹78 crore was earmarked for these dues. In August 2025, with financial backing from the BMC, ₹52 crore was released to 19,400 employees. Until now, ₹105 crore has been paid across four instalments to the wider workforce.

Shashank Sharad Rao, representing the employees, noted that while the release of funds is a relief, the undertaking hasn’t fully cleared its books. “After a delay of nearly five years, the Covid allowance has finally been released. However, gratuity payments for several employees are still pending, and around 1,000 workers are yet to receive the allowance,” Rao said. The undertaking cited verification issues as the primary reason for the remaining cases.