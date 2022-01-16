Better job prospects lead to rise in MBA applications this year

Mumbai: After witnessing a steady drop in applications for the past two years, admissions to Masters in Business Administration (MBA) looks optimistic this year. Figures shared by the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell reveal that from 24% seats that had gone vacant in 2020-21 academic year, less than 10% seats remained vacant in the 2021-22 academic year.

According to the CET cell, 54,227 aspirants applied for the course this year compared to 42,814 students who registered for the course last year. The figure stood at 38,000 in 2019-20.

Experts attribute the popularity of an MBA degree to multiple reasons including steady rise in economy and better job prospects in the future as well as fresh graduates utilising pandemic to upskill their resumes with the hope of higher pay packages.

“While the job scenario is looking better than last year, several fresh graduates are struggling to find a job, especially one that pays well. Many are therefore opting for a course like MBA to add value to their resume, hoping to land a better job,” said Dr R K Srivastava, professor and HOD, Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE). He added that admission figures at present are looking better than pre-Covid times.

An official from state CET cell informed, “The economic situation forced by the lockdown left several students and professionals unable to apply for this course in the past two years but this year, numbers are looking better. MBA not only attracts students but also working professionals which add to the overall figures.”

Admissions to most professional courses concluded recently and while 9,200 out of 39,000 seats went vacant last year, this year 4,100 out of 40,000 seats remained vacant.

A senior professor from a management institute in Mumbai shared, “MBA courses are very expensive, across institutes/universities, and the financial strain of Covid forced many students to drop their higher education plans for a year in 2020. This year things are looking better and that could be one of the reasons for higher applications.”

