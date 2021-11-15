'Bharat Varsh lost one of the brightest stars on horizon': Maharashtra Governor

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday expressed grief over the demise of notable historian, author and Padma Vibhushan awardee Balwant Moreshwar Purandare who was popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare.

Purandare, 99, passed away at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra around 5 am today.

In a condolence message, Governor Koshyari wrote, "The news of the demise of Shiv Shahir Babasaheb Purandare who dedicated his entire life to narrate the saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to generations of people is extremely saddening. A person of extraordinary flair, Shiv Shahir Purandare lived in the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through his thoughts and ideals. He breathed history of that period and narrated the same to the common people through his writings, orations and mega plays like 'Jaanta Raja'."

"In his demise, Bharat Varsh has lost one of the brightest stars on the horizon. Fulfilling his vision Shiv Srushti and spreading the history of Shivaji Maharaj to the nook and corner of the world will be a real tribute to him. I consider it an honour to have known Shiv Shahir Babasaheb intimately and received his affection. His demise is therefore as much a personal loss for me. I offer prayers for the departed soul and convey my deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family," added the Governor.

Babasaheb Purandare was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award in 2019. The Maharashtra Government honoured him with Maharashtra Bhushan Award in 2015 and Madhya Pradesh Government has awarded him the Kalidas award.

Purandare was a celebrated author and historian and was known for his works on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He wrote several books on Shivaji, his administration and the forts from the king's era. As a theatre enthusiast, Purandare had directed the theatrical extravaganza titled 'Jaanta Raja', based on Shivaji's life.

Born on July 29, 1922, Purandare is survived by two sons and a daughter.

