Bhima Koregaon violence: Commission summons Sharad Pawar to appear on Feb 23, 24

A two-member commission probing the Bhima Koregaon violence in 2018 in Pune district has summoned Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to depose before it at Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai on February 23 and 24.

“The commission has decided to call the NCP chief on February 23 and 24. If the hearing is completed in one day, then he may not be required to come on the second day. Pawar has already filed his affidavit and if any advocate would like to cross-examine him, he will be allowed to do so,” VV Palnitkar, secretary of the commission, told HT.

In his affidavit filed in October 2018, Pawar had said that he was not in a position to blame any particular organisation for the violence but blamed the state’s law-enforcement agencies for their failure to prevent it.

On February 18, 2020, the NCP chief had alleged that right-wing activists Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote were responsible for creating an atmosphere of animosity in the area among the locals ahead of the 200th anniversary celebrations of the 1818 battle of Bhima Koregaon between the British army comprising Dalit soldiers and Peshwas at the memorial in Pune district, which led to the violence on January 1, 2018. He had said that prior to this, there was no history of a rift between locals and visiting Dalits, who gathered every year at the war memorial.

Following this, a Pune-based Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated think tank, Vivek Vichar Manch, filed an application on February 20, 2020, demanding Pawar be summoned for a hearing before the commission probing the Bhima Koregaon violence. The Manch had released a fact-finding report on the incident, blaming Maoists and demanding an inquiry into the role of organisations namely Kabir Kala Manch and Republican Panthers, which held the Elgar Parishad on December 31, 2017, in Pune, which they claimed led to the violence.

The Manch had earlier demanded an inquiry into the role of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student and activist Umar Khalid and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani in organising this event. The report had given a clean chit to a Hindutva organisation, Shiv Pratishtan Hindustan led by right-wing leader Bhide, which was accused of instigating the riots.

The two-member commission, headed by retired high court justice JN Patel, was constituted by the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government on February 9, 2018, to probe the sequence of events that led to the violence.

The Pune police had then filed cases against activists and intellectuals linked to leftist and Dalit movements, connecting them to the Elgar Parishad. The activists were accused of inciting violence and having Maoist links.

The Bhima Koregaon war was won by the British army manned by Dalit soldiers against the ruling Peshwas, Brahmin rulers.

