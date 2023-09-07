Man pronounces triple talaq to wife on phone

Bhiwandi: A man was booked on Tuesday for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq to his 27-year-old wife on phone, after seven months of marriage, the police said on Wednesday.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have booked the husband – Mehtab Azamgir, with brother-in-law Mohammed Rafi Ansari, and sister-in-law- Aliya Mohmmad Rafi Ansari, for harassing the wife.

All residents of the Saki Vihar area in Powai, Mumbai. Mehtab works in a denim manufacturing factory in Sakinaka, Andheri.

On August 14, Azamgir had called his wife’s phone and verbally pronounced her triple talaq, said police sources. The marriage was solemnized on January 22 this year.

The wife stated that the incident occurred from June 17 to August 14, 2023, and that she was mentally and physically harassed by the accused. Mehtab had beaten her frequently, and the sister-in-law had abused and assaulted her and outraged her modesty, she alleged.

A complaint was filed by Kashish Mehtab Ansari, 23, and a case was lodged under section 498 (A), 323, 354, 504, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and under the relevant section of Protection of Muslim Women Rights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The victim approached us about the incident. Upon taking cognizance, we booked a case against them. No arrest has been made so far. We have issued a 41 (A) notice to the accused to appear at the police station,” said Anand Rathod, police sub-inspector, Bhoiwada police station.