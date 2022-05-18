Biker arrested after beating tempo driver to death in Ulhasnagar

A 22-year-old tempo driver was killed by a biker after the four-wheeler allegedly broke the two-wheeler’s number plate on Monday midnight. While the tempo driver was refusing the allegation, the biker allegedly assaulted him to death and fled the spot. He was later arrested by Ulhasnagar police.

The accused is identified as Karan Jasuja, 29, a resident of Ulhasnagar. He was on his bike when he overtook a tempo and stopped in front of it in the middle of the road at Camp No. 1 near School No. 24.

According to officials, the accused started arguing, claiming that the driver dashed him and broke the number plate while overtaking him a little earlier on the same stretch. The accused later pulled out the driver, Sonu Patadia, and beat him up to death.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, MD Rathod, said, “Our team received a call from residents but before we reached there, the accused fled the spot. We immediately admitted Patadia to a hospital but he was declared dead. We formed three teams and nabbed the accused on Tuesday and booked him under the relevant sections of IPC.”