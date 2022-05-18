Biker arrested after beating tempo driver to death in Ulhasnagar
A 22-year-old tempo driver was killed by a biker after the four-wheeler allegedly broke the two-wheeler’s number plate on Monday midnight. While the tempo driver was refusing the allegation, the biker allegedly assaulted him to death and fled the spot. He was later arrested by Ulhasnagar police.
The accused is identified as Karan Jasuja, 29, a resident of Ulhasnagar. He was on his bike when he overtook a tempo and stopped in front of it in the middle of the road at Camp No. 1 near School No. 24.
According to officials, the accused started arguing, claiming that the driver dashed him and broke the number plate while overtaking him a little earlier on the same stretch. The accused later pulled out the driver, Sonu Patadia, and beat him up to death.
Assistant Commissioner of Police, MD Rathod, said, “Our team received a call from residents but before we reached there, the accused fled the spot. We immediately admitted Patadia to a hospital but he was declared dead. We formed three teams and nabbed the accused on Tuesday and booked him under the relevant sections of IPC.”
-
School principal, police officer arrested for Rajasthan constable recruitment paper leak
Eight people including a school principal, Diwakar Public Secondary School principal Shalu Sharma (33)'s husband and a police officer have been arrested by the special operations group of the Rajasthan Police for leaking a paper of the police constable recruitment examination held on May 14. Additional director general, SOG, Ashok Rathore said the investigators identified the examination centre in Jaipur suburb Jhotwara and arrested eight people found to be involved in the paper leak.
-
Real estate boost: Long-pending demands of Navi residents, developers to be resolved, says UD Min Shinde
Boman Irani, president, CREDAI-MCHI, said, “The issues resolved by the UD ministry will help Navi Mumbai developers to execute their projects seamlessly and reduce the ongoing financial burden caused due to rising input costs and increase in repo rate last week. Thousands of homebuyers who were not getting possession of their flats due to the CRZ issue will also get immediate relief.”
-
Mohali commuters bear brunt of road closures caused by farmers’ protest
Commuters on Tuesday found themselves at the receiving end as a farmer unions' protest at the YPS roundabout led to traffic being diverted to other routes, resulting in multiple traffic jams. Phase 7 residents were the worst affected as four major roads leading to the YPS crossing were closed for vehicular traffic amid the protest. Authorities were forced to barricade and seal Chandigarh-Mohali borders.
-
Spate of deaths: India’s missions in Canada to create database of students
India's missions in Canada are enhancing their outreach to students from India as their numbers balloon along with a spate of incidents, including accidents, suicides, even murders. The latest such tragedy was reported on Sunday, when Peel Regional Police found the body of 20-year-old Navkiran Singh from Moga district in Punjab drowned in the Credit Valley River in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area. No cause has yet been attributed for the death.
-
Farmers’ agitation unwarranted: CM Mann
Chandigarh : Asserting that farmers agitation was “unwarranted and undesirable”, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked the farm unions to stop sloganeering and join hands with his state government for checking the depleting water table in Punjab. Mann said that staggered programme for sowing of paddy would not harm the interests of the farmers but it can act as a catalyst to save the water table in state. ”
