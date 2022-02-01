Biker killed, 2 others injured on road full of potholes in Kalyan

A 28-year-old biker was killed and two auto rickshaw drivers were injured in an accident on a bad patch of road near Pimpal Ghar village in Kalyan on Tuesday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the mishap, one of the two auto rickshaws tumbled into a huge pothole on the road and turned turtle while another auto rickshaw rammed into the first and the biker rammed onto the two autos, suffering head injuries.

The accident occurred at 4am on Tuesday. The Kalyan-Kongaon police have booked the supervisor responsible for maintaining the road under IPC Section 304 A. He is, however, not yet arrested.

The deceased, identified as Abdul Shaikh, worked in a cake shop and is a resident of Dream Land building in Kongaon. He was the sole earning member of a family of seven including three children.

He used to leave home at 3.30am daily for work. The accident occurred minutes after he left home. Locals claimed that the entire patch of road is a death knell for motorists.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunil Dalvi, a social worker from Kongaon area, said, “The road repair work and expansion is pending for the last three-and-a-half years. The road connects Katai Naka to Ranjnoli Naka. The incident occurred towards Bhiwandi road and the road condition is the worst since the expansion work has started. There are hardly any street lights on the road and therefore many accidents occur at night due to potholes.”

G Pingle, senior police inspector, Kongaon police, said, “We have booked the supervisor of the agency responsible for maintaining the road. The accident occurred early in the morning while the deceased was going to his office on his bike and was without a helmet. He died during the treatment due to serious injuries. The two rickshaw drivers also suffered injuries and are recuperating at a Bhiwandi Hospital.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}