MUMBAI:A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed multiple times following a dispute after a speeding biker splashed water and mud on people waiting outside a clinic in Dharavi late Monday night, police said. Biker returns with friends to stab passer-by after dispute over splashing water

The incident occurred near Sandeep Clinic on the main road, where the victim, Venkatesh Tevar, 25, had accompanied his father, Patthan Tevar, 60, for medical consultation.

According to the Dharavi police, the father and son were standing outside the clinic around 10 pm due to a long queue when a biker sped past, splashing muddy water on those waiting.

“When they objected to the biker’s rash driving on the narrow road, an argument broke out. The biker left the spot but returned shortly with his friends,” a police officer said.

The accused allegedly attacked Venkatesh with a sword and an iron rod, injuring him on the head and shoulder. His parents were also injured when they tried to intervene.

The attackers fled the scene after the assault. Venkatesh was rushed to Sion Hospital, where he is currently being treated.

Police have arrested three accused Faizal Khan (20), Mohammad Kaif Farukkhi (20), and Hussain Shaikh (34) in connection with the case. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, along with provisions of the Indian Arms Act, police said.