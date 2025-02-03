Thane: Two moneylenders and their associate have been booked for abetment of suicide of a 40-year-old businessman from Ganeshpuri in Thane rural district, who posted a video on social media before consuming poison on January 30, detailing alleged harassment by the moneylenders over claims of exorbitant additional interest. One of the moneylenders has been arrested while the other two are absconding, said police. Bizman dies by suicide after posting video of harassment by moneylenders

According to officers from Ganeshpuri police station, where the abetment of suicide case was registered following a complaint by the deceased’s relative, the businessman operated a small soap manufacturing unit. He had borrowed ₹4-5 lakh from local moneylenders, Aman Naseem Bhave and Bahuddin alias Munna Yaseen Ansari, and their associate, Rehman Qadir Kotkar, to support his business, and had repaid ₹3.7 lakh, along with timely interest payments. But the moneylenders demanded additional interest from him at exorbitant rates and harassed him when he refused to comply with their demands, said police.

“In the video recorded before his death, the deceased said he was threatened, assaulted and abused after he refused to pay additional interest. The situation escalated when the moneylenders insisted that he should send his wife to them. Unable to endure the continuous humiliation and harassment, he recorded the video, naming the three men as responsible for his death and consumed poison,” said a police officer.

The businessman died during treatment, while the three accused were booked under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Bahuddin alias Munna Yaseen Ansari was arrested and produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody for four days, while the other two accused, Aman Naseem Bhave and Rehman Qadir Kotkar, are absconding.

“We have launched a search operation to nab them,” said senior police inspector Sandipan Sonawane.