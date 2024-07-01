 Bizman looses ₹23 lakh in hotel franchise fraud | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bizman looses 23 lakh in hotel franchise fraud

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Jul 01, 2024 06:42 AM IST

Vile Parle police in Mumbai register case against con man Kartik Babu for cheating businessman of ₹23 lakh for Idly Guru franchise; accused at large.

Mumbai: The Vile Parle police have registered a case against a con man for allegedly cheating a 50-year-old businessman of 23 lakh on the pretext of providing him the restaurant chain franchise of ‘Idly Guru’.

HT Image
HT Image

The accused has been identified as Kartik Babu. “The case has been registered against Kartik Babu and we need to verify if he has duped others or not. He has not been arrested yet. We are searching for him” said senior inspector Renuka Buva of the Vile Parle police station.

Ravi Pujari, who resides in Vile Parle with his family, alleges that he and his wife visited the Idly Guru Hotel in Versova in November 2023, enjoyed the food, and expressed interest in franchising the establishment. He spoke with the hotel manager and got the contact number of the owner, Kartik Babu.

Pujari then spoke to Karthik asking if he wanted to do hotel business, as he is interested in taking the franchise of Idly Guru. Kartik gave a positive response to the idea and asked him to meet him in the next few days.

After two to three days in December, Pujari met Karthik at Idly Guru Hotel, Yari Road, Versova, Andheri. Kartik told him that the franchise fee is 20 lakh and the GST fee of 3,60 lakh. Meanwhile, Kartik took 10,000 for customer ID via G-Pay. Pujari then transferred 10 lakh to Karthik Babu through RTGS.

After that he looked for a place on rent at Ram Mandir Road, Khaugalli, Vile Parle East for the hotel business and on December 15, they agreed. As per the agreement Pujari agreed to pay the monthly rent of the hotel space, utility bills, 20% commission from the business income and 80% commission will be taken by Karthik. It was also decided as per the agreement that Kartik would spend on the salaries of workers, tools, vegetables for food, groceries and maintenance. After a week Pujari also paid 13.60 lakh through RTGS, said a police officer.

After paying the monthly rent of 76,000 and a deposit of 3.50 lakh, Karthik started avoiding and delaying the hotel business giving different reasons. Pujari later learnt that Karthik Babu was arrested by the Bangalore Police in connection with the hotel franchise fraud. During further inquiry it was learnt that he had duped a few others in Oshiwara with similar modus, added the police officer.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Bizman looses 23 lakh in hotel franchise fraud
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On