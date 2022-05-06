BJP alleges political intervention in transfer of Bandra land to builder

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday accused the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government of illegally transferring a land parcel at Bandra Bandstand to a leading real estate developer in Mumbai, leading to loss of ₹1,003 crore to the state exchequer. Shelar has demanded an inquiry by the crime investigation department (CID) into the matter and action against the officials responsible for the loss.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The revenue department, however, said the process of transfer was carried out as per the rules.

Shelar said a one-acre and five-guntha plot owned by the revenue department near Taj Lands End was sold to the builder for just ₹234 crore when its valuation was more than ₹1,000 crore. He said the term of the lease of the land allotted to Bandra Parsi Convalescent Home for Women and Children Charitable Trust in 1905 expired in 1980. He said instead of taking possession of the plot, an advertisement was issued for its sale in 2020 and recently, permission to sell the land parcel was given to the trust.

The BJP leader said, “Considering the market value of the plot and the floor space index received as per the development control regulations, the developer will earn at least ₹1,003 crore even after deducting all the expenses and payment of the taxes. Since it is a heritage property, the trust will now get just 12,000 sqft, while the builder will bag 1,90,000 sqft. The deal was finalised with the intervention of a minister and officials from the chief minister’s office.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The role of the suburban collector and the charity commissioner is suspicious. There were no objections raised to the sale of the piece of land. The chief charity commissioner gave permission to the deal just two days prior to his retirement. The appraisers appointed by the government undervalued the plot. We demand a CID probe into the matter so that the exact loss can be ascertained and action can be taken against the errant officers. The government should also stop the process of handing over the plot until the inquiry is completed,” he said.

A senior revenue department official, requesting anonymity, said, “There is no question of any loss to the state exchequer as the process was completed as per the rules. The allotment of the plot, first to Tatas and then to Bandra Parsi Convalescent Home for Women and Children Charitable Trust in 1905 was for the residential purpose. The plot was converted to class-1 purpose [residential, industrial and commercial purpose] as per an order issued by the state government on March 8, 2019. After the conversion, the holder is free to sell the land without any permission from us. Another objection is that the value was calculated at the ready reckoner rate and not the market rate. The valuation is always done on the ready reckoner rate as there is no other way of computation. The figure of the loss to the exchequer is just a hypothetical assumption.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}