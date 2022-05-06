BJP alleges political intervention in transfer of Bandra land to builder
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar on Thursday accused the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government of illegally transferring a land parcel at Bandra Bandstand to a leading real estate developer in Mumbai, leading to loss of ₹1,003 crore to the state exchequer. Shelar has demanded an inquiry by the crime investigation department (CID) into the matter and action against the officials responsible for the loss.
The revenue department, however, said the process of transfer was carried out as per the rules.
Shelar said a one-acre and five-guntha plot owned by the revenue department near Taj Lands End was sold to the builder for just ₹234 crore when its valuation was more than ₹1,000 crore. He said the term of the lease of the land allotted to Bandra Parsi Convalescent Home for Women and Children Charitable Trust in 1905 expired in 1980. He said instead of taking possession of the plot, an advertisement was issued for its sale in 2020 and recently, permission to sell the land parcel was given to the trust.
The BJP leader said, “Considering the market value of the plot and the floor space index received as per the development control regulations, the developer will earn at least ₹1,003 crore even after deducting all the expenses and payment of the taxes. Since it is a heritage property, the trust will now get just 12,000 sqft, while the builder will bag 1,90,000 sqft. The deal was finalised with the intervention of a minister and officials from the chief minister’s office.”
“The role of the suburban collector and the charity commissioner is suspicious. There were no objections raised to the sale of the piece of land. The chief charity commissioner gave permission to the deal just two days prior to his retirement. The appraisers appointed by the government undervalued the plot. We demand a CID probe into the matter so that the exact loss can be ascertained and action can be taken against the errant officers. The government should also stop the process of handing over the plot until the inquiry is completed,” he said.
A senior revenue department official, requesting anonymity, said, “There is no question of any loss to the state exchequer as the process was completed as per the rules. The allotment of the plot, first to Tatas and then to Bandra Parsi Convalescent Home for Women and Children Charitable Trust in 1905 was for the residential purpose. The plot was converted to class-1 purpose [residential, industrial and commercial purpose] as per an order issued by the state government on March 8, 2019. After the conversion, the holder is free to sell the land without any permission from us. Another objection is that the value was calculated at the ready reckoner rate and not the market rate. The valuation is always done on the ready reckoner rate as there is no other way of computation. The figure of the loss to the exchequer is just a hypothetical assumption.”
Jharkhand speaker to hold disqualification hearing against BJP’s Babulal Marandi on Friday
Jharkhand assembly speaker Rabindranath Mahto will hold back-to-back hearings on Friday and Monday in connection with the anti-defection complaints filed against BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi in December 2020 after he merged his former party Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), or JVM (P), with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The speaker last heard the case on October 25. Marandi could not be contacted for his comments.
Double murder in Ludhiana | Catch my parents’ killer, wails couple’s daughter
Devastated after losing Rimpy's elderly parents in a gruesome double murder on Wednesday night, the victims' inconsolable daughter kept imploring the cops to catch her parents' murderer over and over again in a broken voice. Unable to come to grips with her parents' heinous murder, she kept weeping despite friends, neighbours and relatives attempts to console her. The victims' heartbroken daughter said her parents were planning to visit her brother in Scotland on May 17.
Congress responsible for riots: Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia at Alwar rally
Launching a scathing attack on chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Satish Poonia on Thursday said the ruling party is responsible for the riots and accused it of diverting people's attention from real issues. Poonia said the Congress government has failed to fulfill its promises, be it employment to youngsters or loan waiver to farmers. “In coming assembly polls, the people will completely oust the Congress from Rajasthan.”
Ludhiana | MC zonal chief directs officials to clean drains before monsoon onset
During a meeting with the councillors and civic body officials on Thursday, municipal corporation zonal commissioner (Zone-C) Poonampreet Kaur directed the staff to ensure cleaning of sewer and drain lines (road gullies) before the arrival of monsoon. Further, directions were also issued to repair potholed roads to avoid accidents during the rainy season. Kaur spoke about oral health care, brushing technique and tobacco cessation.
After almost two weeks of imprisonment, Navneet and Ravi Rana released from jail
Mumbai: Lok Sabha MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband and independent MLA Ravi Rana were released from prison on Thursday after 12 days of incarceration. The two independent lawmakers were arrested on April 23 for threatening to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree,' which is the official residence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at Kalanagar in Bandra East. The couple withdrew their plan citing the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai.
