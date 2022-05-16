BJP ally Sadabhau Khot praises Ketaki Chitale for ‘bravery’
Sadabhau Khot, former minister and chief of Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, who supported the erstwhile Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Maharashtra, praised Ketaki Chitale on Monday, saying the Marathi actor was a brave woman and did not need anyone’s support. He also said she decided to defend herself before the court.
Khot made these comments during his tour to Solapur district. Hours later, a group of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers reached the spot where Khot was speaking to news channels, and staged a protest. Following this, Khot clarified that he did not support the post used by Chitale against NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
“One of the public representatives targeted the Brahmin community, where was conscience then? From where has your conscience come today? You cannot control yourself while making allegations against Devendra Fadnavis [former chief minister],” Khot said, adding, “In my opinion, she [Ketaki Chitale] is a tough woman and doesn’t need anyone’s support. That poor woman is defending herself before the court.”
Khot, a BJP ally, asked the NCP to read comments written by its workers against Chitale in response to the controversial post and said, “Everyone has self-esteem.”
The actor shared a poem allegedly written by advocate Nitin Bhave which made fun of the NCP chief’s physical illness and described him as an anti-Brahmin leader who was destined to go to hell. The post contained phrases like “hell is waiting” and “you hate Brahmins”, referring to Pawar. Chitale is currently in police custody.
Khot, who left Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana to back BJP, said he did not support the controversial post. “I am saying this again that I have not supported the post. I was reacting to the attack on Chitale by NCP workers even when she was in police custody. I wanted to say this would badly affect the trust people had in the police force. The current situation is like no one should say anything, or express their opinion, else they will be attacked,” the former minister said.
Ajit Pawar reviews Kharif crop plan
Ahead of the monsoon season, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday took a review meeting of the Kharif crop plan in the state.
Delhi: An everyday struggle for these workers under the sun
At a time when the torrid heat in the Capital has confined most people indoors, there are some who are still out in the sun to keep Delhi running even in the middle of an unforgiving heatwave. The maximum temperature in parts of the city crossed an unprecedented 49 degrees Celsius (C) on Sunday. Name: Gopal Mandal Occupation: Construction worker Gopal Mandal came to Delhi from Araria, Bihar nearly two decades ago.
Ludhiana | PAU student bags ‘Prof Sabu Thomas best thesis award’
A student of the department of chemistry, Pooja Arora, Punjab Agricultural University also received a cash prize of ₹3,000 from Professor Sabu Thomas Golden Group Alumni, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala. Arora completed her MSc thesis under the guidance of nanotechnologist Anjali, department of soil science, PAU. Shammi Kapoor, registrar-cum-dean, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, and head of the department Manjeet Kaur Sangha congratulated Arora on her achievement.
CM Yogi announces road safety campaign launch from Wednesday
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced the launch of a state-wide road safety campaign from May 18. He also directed officers concerned to initiate measures to correct unscientific and poorly designed speed breakers on the roads, according to a statement released by the state government. The CM also said that aspects like road engineering, enforcement, trauma care and public awareness should also be included in the campaign.
Ludhiana | CMC Foundation awards 17 fellowships
Christian Medical College-Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research awarded 17 fellowships to senior faculty of medical colleges at its 17th annual international fellowship programme in health professions education and leadership. The convocation was preceded by the poster presentation by 2020 and 2021 fellows on their research projects in medical education. Chief guest Madhuri Kanitkar, vice-chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, Lieutenant General (retired), awarded the fellowships.
