BJP ally Sadabhau Khot praises Ketaki Chitale for ‘bravery’

Sadabhau Khot, former minister and chief of Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, who supported the erstwhile Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Maharashtra, praised Ketaki Chitale on Monday, saying the Marathi actor was a brave woman and did not need anyone’s support. He also said she decided to defend herself before the court.

Khot made these comments during his tour to Solapur district. Hours later, a group of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers reached the spot where Khot was speaking to news channels, and staged a protest. Following this, Khot clarified that he did not support the post used by Chitale against NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

“One of the public representatives targeted the Brahmin community, where was conscience then? From where has your conscience come today? You cannot control yourself while making allegations against Devendra Fadnavis [former chief minister],” Khot said, adding, “In my opinion, she [Ketaki Chitale] is a tough woman and doesn’t need anyone’s support. That poor woman is defending herself before the court.”

Khot, a BJP ally, asked the NCP to read comments written by its workers against Chitale in response to the controversial post and said, “Everyone has self-esteem.”

The actor shared a poem allegedly written by advocate Nitin Bhave which made fun of the NCP chief’s physical illness and described him as an anti-Brahmin leader who was destined to go to hell. The post contained phrases like “hell is waiting” and “you hate Brahmins”, referring to Pawar. Chitale is currently in police custody.

Khot, who left Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana to back BJP, said he did not support the controversial post. “I am saying this again that I have not supported the post. I was reacting to the attack on Chitale by NCP workers even when she was in police custody. I wanted to say this would badly affect the trust people had in the police force. The current situation is like no one should say anything, or express their opinion, else they will be attacked,” the former minister said.