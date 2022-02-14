Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BJP claims fall of Maharashtra govt after March 10, MVA leaders ridicule the prediction
mumbai news

BJP claims fall of Maharashtra govt after March 10, MVA leaders ridicule the prediction

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are again engaged in a war of words after state BJP president Chandrakant Patil claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government would fall after March 10
Chandrakant Patil HT/File
Published on Feb 14, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

MVA partners mocked the prediction. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar taunted Patil, saying he is too small to comment on the remarks made by the state BJP chief.

“I am too small to comment on what Chandrakant Dada said as he has a big personality,” Pawar said. He was talking to reporters in Pune on Sunday.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said BJP leaders have been making such predictions for the two years of this government and he sympathised with Patil.

The results of the Assembly elections in five states, including Goa and Uttar Pradesh, will be declared on March 10.

Speaking to reporters in Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday, Patil said, “The differences among MVA partners have come to the fore and one by one their ministers are going to jail. After March 10, a situation will arise in the state where the MVA government will eventually fall.”

Pointing at the resignations by the then forest minister Sanjay Rathod and home minister Anil Deshmukh from the ministerial council, he said going by the developments, any one could see that this government would not last for long.

Patil has made similar predictions even in the past, which was pointed out by Sena leaders.

“Patil has a clean heart and he is a good person. We can understand his pain but he will keep giving fresh dates. While claiming that the government will topple, he fell down,” Raut said.

