BJP functionary booked for brandishing sword while “celebrating” Nawab Malik’s arrest
Mumbai: The Santacruz police on Wednesday night registered an FIR against Mohit Kamboj, a local functionary of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), for allegedly waving a sword in public outside his residence while “celebrating” the arrest of Maharashtra minorities development minister Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
According to Santacruz police, Kamboj brandished the sword while celebrating Malik’s arrest with several party workers and supporters as a sign of victory.
Police officers said the celebration went on for 15 minutes from 6.15 pm to 6.30 pm outside Kamboj’s house on VP Road in Santacruz west. He is also booked for violating Covid-19 norms.
He has been booked under Sections 188 and 268 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 37(1)(c) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act and Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act.
“We were informed by the beat marshals patrolling the area about the chaos outside Kamboj’s house and that he was waving a sword,” said a police officer from Santacruz police station.
