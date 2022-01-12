BJP leader accuses mayor of fraudulently awarding BMC contract to own firm

Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday alleged that Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar bagged the contract of Worli Covid-19 centre from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), for the firm owned by her and her relatives, by using her political position.

He alleged that the contract was given without floating a tender or following the set of norms and has demanded a forensic audit of the allotment.

The BJP leader also accused Shiv Sena leader and standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav of indulging in money laundering with the help of a shell company. While Pednekar denied the allegations, Jadhav was not available for his comments.

While addressing the media, Somaiya said that the BMC, headed by Pednekar, gave the contract to her own company in August 2020. “The company, founded just four years ago, had the turnover of just ₹1.5 crore to ₹1.88 crore initial four years until 2020-21, but it shot up to over ₹15 crore after the contract was allotted to Kris Corporation Services Ltd, owned by Pednekar with two other relatives. It was given without floating tenders or the pre-qualification bidding. How can the Mayor allot a contract to her own company,” he questioned.

Somaiya said that the BMC should clarify how many contracts were given to the company owned by the mayor. “A high-level forensic audit needs to be conducted in the entire allotment. The BMC commissioner should tell the people of Mumbai about the procedure followed while allocating the contract. The commissioner has also directed offices concerned to not give out the documents related to the contract under RTI,” he alleged.

Somaiya said that he was soon going to reveal the facts related to a contract given to a very close aid of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. He said that it would lead to a major embarrassment to the CM.

Countering the allegations, Pednekar said that Somaiya has been levelling baseless allegations without any proof. “Somaiya has been entrusted by his party to make allegations against opponents. He has been doing it for years, without proving any of them. Even people have realised it. If he has any proof against me of any misdeeds, he is free to prove that it was done by manipulating the set system. The allegations are nothing but an attempt to defame us ahead of the civic polls. We will keep working in the interest of the people of Mumbai,” she said.

Somaiya also accused Yashawant Jadhav of indulging in hawala transactions to transfer the unaccounted money through a shell company. “The unaccounted money worth ₹15 crore was given by Jadhav to a person who transferred it in the accounts of Jadhav and his relatives. The transfer was done by parking the money in a shell company by purchasing its shares at an inflated price,” he said.

Somaiya has demanded an inquiry into the transaction by the enforcement directorate and income tax.

Jadhav did not respond to the calls and messages sent by HT for his quote.