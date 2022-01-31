BJP leaders write letters to Rashmi Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi

Mumbai: Former UP governor Ram Naik and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Chandrashekhar Bawankule have written separate letters to Saamana editor Rashmi Thackeray and Congress president Sonia Gandhi over recent comments made by their party leaders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Naik has complained about Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana’s executive editor Sanjay Raut for his ‘wrong’ references, Bawankule has demanded removal of Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole from the post for his derogatory remarks on PM.

Naik, who is also the former MP from Mumbai, has said that the references given by Raut in his column on January 30, related to the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance and the election fought by them were wrong.

“Raut says that Sena’s Wamanrao Mahadik was elected from Parel to the legislative assembly in 1970 in a bypoll after the killing of the communist MLA Krishna Desai. He has said that the party’s Pramod Nawalkar and Chhagan Bhujbal too were elected to the lower house from Girgaum and Mazgaon respectively. In fact, Mahadik was supported by Bharatiya Jana Sangh, (the political arm of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and many Sangh leaders campaigned for him. In the 1972-assembly election there was an understanding between Sangh and Shiv Sena on two seats- Girgaum and Malabar Hill. Both the parties supported each other, though Jan Sangh’s Jaywantben Mehta could not win from Malabar Hill. Sena’s Nawalkar won from Girgaum. It is true that Bhujbal won the Assembly election in 1985 from Mazgaon, but as an independent,” wrote Naik.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Naik has also rebutted Raut’s claim that Shiv Sena did not fight Uttar Pradesh elections in 1993 immediately after the demolition of the Babri Masjid on its symbol. “Raut has said that the 180 Sena candidates who lost their deposits were not the official candidates of the party and they did not fight on the party symbol. The claim is a half-truth as Sena could not get the symbol as it was not an authorised party (in UP) in that election held after Babri demolition. Raut takes credit for Bhujbal’s victory, but misleads people saying the UP polls were not fought on the party symbol. I urge you to publish my letter in Saamana to ensure that the facts are presented before the readers,” he summed up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raut in his column on Sunday had said that though Sena candidates lost their deposits they neither had contested on the party symbol nor any key party leader, including the then party chief Bal Thackeray, campaigned for them. Raut has written this in response to leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis’s criticism that the Sena never had presence at national level.

In another letter, former power minister and BJP’s OBC face Chandrashekhar Bawankule has written a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi demanding Maharashtra congress chief Nana Patole’s ouster from the post. “Patole has been continuously disturbing social peace by his anti-social rhetoric. He made controversial statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now more recently, he termed Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination as ‘Vadh’, which is the term used for the killing of bad elements. By his statements Patole has been creating unrest in the society leading to intense reaction from the people. We urge you to take a strict action against him by removing him from the post,” the letter dated January 31 has stated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patole, in his speech on Sunday mentioned assassination of Gandhi as Vadh. Recently, he had said that he can hit or abuse Modi. Last week again he also passed derogatory remarks against Modi. Later he went on clarifying that he was referring to a local goon by the name Modi.