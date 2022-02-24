BJP looks to play up Malik’s arrest for political mileage ahead of BMC polls

With the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) not asking minorities development minister Nawab Malik to quit after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is sniffing a political issue to put the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi in a tight spot.

BJP looks to corner the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), especially the Shiv Sena, on the issue of Hindutva as the charges against Malik pertain to alleged “funding of terror” and hence, there is a strong potential for communal polarisation.

The saffron party has launched a state-wide protest seeking Malik’s resignation. Notably, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief had on Wednesday charged that if Muslim activists spoke out against the union government, they were defamed by alleging links to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Malik was arrested on Wednesday in an alleged money laundering case linked to the 1993 Mumbai blasts-accused Ibrahim.

A senior BJP leader said the party would use the issue to corner the Sena on issues like Hindutva in view of forthcoming BMC polls. “This is a matter pertaining to national security… and hence, cannot be condoned,” the leader said.

“Will chief minister Uddhav Thackeray show his ‘Thakri Baana’ (the upfront style of speech and behaviour that the Thackerays are known for) by sacking Nawab Malik from the cabinet?... the NCP is supporting a minister who has conducted a land deal with those related to Dawood Ibrahim, this is not a usual allegation, but that of sedition,” said BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye.

He added that the NCP had arrogated the chief minister’s powers by declaring that Malik would stay in the cabinet and alleged that Thackeray was keeping mum for the sake of power.

“The charges against him are of a serious nature—of conducting a land deal with international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim,” he charged, adding that the don was responsible for deaths of innocent Mumbaikars in the 1993 bomb blasts.

“In the case of (former home minister) Anil Deshmukh, his resignation was taken immediately. Why isn’t this applicable to Nawab Malik? Is it because he is a Nawab Malik and to appease minority voters?” asked Upadhye, while warning that the government would have to face the consequences.

Upadhye said that the Shiv Sena was in forefront of “protecting” the Hindus after the bomb blasts, and questioned if a Sena chief minister would protect those accused of having links with the blasts accused.

BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil said, “Nawab Malik, who was involved in anti-national activities had no right to be in the cabinet.”

Patil, who was part of the party’s protests in Mumbai, asked activists to pay their respects to those innocents who had lost their lives in the 1993 bomb blasts. He also attacked Thackeray for diluting the Hindutva legacy of his father and Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and said that the situation in Maharashtra was fit for imposing President’s rule.

However, revenue minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat claimed that the BJP had no moral authority to seek Malik’s resignation, and added that the union government was misusing central investigating agencies to destabilise the MVA regime.

Former chief minister and incumbent public works department (PWD) minister Ashok Chavan said that the action against Malik was motivated by political vendetta.