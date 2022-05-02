BJP, MNS raising Babri Masjid demolition, loudspeakers to divert attention from inflation, unemployment: MVA partners

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) targeted Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the ruling alliance on Monday said the Babri Masjid demolition and the use of loudspeakers at religious places were raised to divert attention from the serious issues plaguing the country. It also alleged that attempts were made to create communal tension in Maharashtra.

Attacking Sena on Hindutva, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he was present in Ayodhya when the Babri structure was brought down in 1992 while there was no sign of any Sena leader.

Sena Rajya Sabha MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday said, “If somebody is asking where Sena was when Babri [Masjid] was demolished, then they should ask their leader Sundar Singh Bhandari or check the reports of CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] of that time. Then these ignorant people will know where Sena was and what it did.”

“The [Babri] issue has ended, why is it being raked again? Ram Mandir is under construction; the times have changed; and the atmosphere is different today. In an attempt to divert attention from the main issues, BJP and its hidden allies are trying to highlight these issues, but people will not fall for it,” Raut said.

Later in the day, Raut tweeted a video clip of an interview of BJP leader LK Advani where he had referred to “people speaking Marathi” on the disputed structure in 1992. The Sena leader also posted newspaper cuttings following the incident.

Attacking Fadnavis, Sena leader and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray taunted that the BJP leader also contributed to the uprising of 1857. “He has made immense contribution to the 1857 mutiny. Instead of going into all these controversies, it is important to see that the Ram temple is being built. Sena raised the issue of Ram temple again, following which the supreme court order came. Political parties must speak on inflation and unemployment.”

In a veiled attack on his uncle Raj, Aaditya said, “The MVA government is working to light the stoves in the homes of people, while some political parties are trying to set houses on fire. People are smart, they know what is happening.”

BJP leader and former state minister Ashish Shelar dubbed Raut’s claim that he was present when Babri Masjid was demolished childish. Shelar claimed that the entire movement was planned by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bajrang Dal, and BJP.

“Can he show a photograph or even a non-cognisable offence registered against him? We would not say anything about honourable Balasaheb Thackeray, but it was a systematic and strategic movement by workers of BJP, RSS, Bajrang Dal, and other organisations. The people who have been claiming the credit were nowhere on the scene. It was a very disciplined movement without any publicity. The Liberhan Commission had recorded the statements of police officers and other officials over the entire episode. History cannot be changed,” he said.

Raut, meanwhile, dismissed fears of a law-and-order situation as MNS chief Raj Thackeray remained firm on his demand that the state government remove loudspeakers on religious structures by May 3.

“The country has bigger issues than loudspeakers. The people of the country are aware of who is providing power to these loudspeakers in Maharashtra,” Raut said, hinting at a tacit understanding between MNS and BJP.

He said, “This [loudspeaker issue] is not Hindutva but a matter of law... You [MNS] are vitiating the atmosphere in the country and Maharashtra for your selfish political gains. This is detrimental to the nation and its unity. We believe loudspeakers must not cause problems for other people. We have held protests for this, but the supreme court has given its ruling on it. Everyone should follow the law.”

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said they would not allow “dictatorship” by anybody in the state. “Maharashtra is the land of law, and no one’s ultimatum or dictatorship would be tolerated. If someone believes this will happen if he says so, then we won’t make that happen, whoever he is, even if he is Ajit Pawar. All the citizens, including leaders from political parties, will have to follow the provisions of law, rules, and the constitution.”

Pawar also took a dig at Raj Thackeray saying he held a rally once in a while and that too not in the scorching heat of the day, but after sunset.

It was everyone’s responsibility to maintain unity and communal harmony and to ensure the law and order was not disturbed in any case, he said. “The state government will not accept any compromise [with law and order].”

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the Constitution had granted the right to everyone to practise their faith, and if anyone was trying to create obstacles to it, the state government must act against them. “There are attempts to create religious instability in the state to stall its development.”

“Raj Thackeray is being used to hide the failures of the [Narendra] Modi government,” Patole said, adding the MNS chief had not taken the Union government to task and raised issues like inflation, unemployment, and the problems faced by farmers and the working class.

Shelar said the loudspeaker issue had not been raised by BJP, but there should not be any arbitrary and biased action against anybody. He was reacting to the notices sent to MNS workers after the speech by Raj Thackeray in Aurangabad on Sunday.

“BJP will oppose any action taken out of political vendetta against any party. Every political party has the right to express itself within the framework of the law. If his [Raj Thackeray’s] statements are provocative, then the statements by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray need to be reviewed. He recently asked his party workers to attack BJP and MNS leaders. Is it not objectionable language?” Shelar asked.

The BJP leader added, “The state government has been acting out of vendetta [against Raj Thackeray and Navneet and Ravi Rana]. They have registered cases against Ranas for chanting Hanuman Chalisa. There has been a demand to allow namaz at Shivaji Park. The people who want to chant Chalisa are being expelled, while appeasement of Muslims by the ruling parties is in full swing.”