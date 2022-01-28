BJP opposes move to rename Malvani garden after Tipu Sultan

Mumbai The BJP and right-wing outfits are opposing the renaming of a civic garden at Malvani after Tipu Sultan, the former ruler of Mysore. The proposal has been pushed by textile minister Aslam Shaikh (Congress).

The Shiv Sena and the NCP pointed out that President Ram Nath Kovid had praised Tipu while the Congress said BJP corporators had earlier supported a proposal to rename a road after Tipu Sultan.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it has not received any proposal for renaming the garden.

Members of the BJP and right-wing groups staged a protest on Wednesday as Shaikh inaugurated a sports facility at the garden. “For the last 15 years, the garden has been known after Tipu Sultan,” said Shaikh, adding that he was, however, unaware if it had been named formally.

“Before independence, Sher-e-Mysore Tipu Sultan was the only ruler who laid down his life fighting the British,” claimed Shaikh, adding that for 70 years, roads and museums had been named after him in many states. He alleged that the BJP was targeting him and Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray as they had launched a slew of developmental works in Mumbai.

While Thackeray told reporters that the BMC had not named the garden formally, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the BJP is creating a controversy. She, however, said the facility should be named after ‘Jhansi chi Rani Laxmibai.’

“These are just attempts to destabilise law and order situation in the city. Why have they been having problems since 2019? They did not have problem in 2012 when their MLA supported the naming in a similar situation?” asked Pednekar.

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis slammed the MVA government, saying it is a shameful act by its leaders for the sake of power. “The police lathi-charged BJP and Bajrang Dal workers who opposed the naming of the sports complex after Tipu Sultan who was responsible for the atrocities against Hindus,” he said.

The slugfest continued even on Thursday. Congress leader Sachin Sawant accused the BJP of trying to polarise sentiments using historical figures. “The BJP’s opposition smacks of double standards. The BMC elections are here, and they have no roadmap for development except spreading communal sentiments…,” he said.

Sawant said during a visit to Tipu’s dargah, then Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa praised his bravery. Accusing the BJP of double standards, Sawant said in 2013, BJP corporator Vitthal Kharatmol had proposed renaming a road in M-East ward of Mumbai as ‘Shahid Tipu Sultan Marg.’ In 2012, the standing committee hall of the Akola Municipal Corporation was named after ‘Shaheed Watan Shere Mysore Tipu Sultan’ and this resolution was proposed by former Mayor and incumbent BJP Akola city president Vijay Agrawal, he said.

Meanwhile, replying to Shaikh’s claims that he had had seconded the proposal of naming a road after Tipu Sultan, BJP MLA Amit Satam warned the minister with a defamation notice.

“The minister and the mayor said I seconded the proposal of naming a street after Tipu Sultan during my tenure as a corporator in the BMC. Infact, I never had supported any such proposal. Either they should prove the claim by producing documents or apologise for defaming me. In case they fail to do so, I will move a criminal defamation case against them,” Satam said.