BJP rules out alliance with MNS

After several rounds of discussion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that there will be no alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the party will fight the local body polls with its smaller allies. The development comes as a setback for MNS chief Raj Thackeray who was keen to alter his image as a spoiler who cuts into the Shiv Sena’s Marathi votes.

The BJP’s decision followed its core committee meeting on Tuesday. Party insiders said the BJP has decided to not join hands with the MNS fearing the backlash from north Indian voters in Mumbai and other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The party is also wary about the reaction during the Uttar Pradesh elections.

The indication came on Wednesday when state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, “There is no proposal of the alliance with the MNS under consideration. Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis plays a key role in taking the final call on such proposals.”

Isolated in the state’s political space after the Sena, NCP and Congress came together to claim power following the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP started considering the possibility of adding the MNS as its new partner. Patil had called on Thackeray at his residence a few months ago and discussed the possibility. Fadnavis too visited Thackeray’s new house at Shivaji Park.

The MNS was looking forward to the alliance for various reasons. It saw an opportunity to grow in the state with the help of the largest party and also rub off its image of a ‘spoiler’ by dividing Marathi and Hindu votes. In fact, Thackeray started showing that he had changed his stand towards north Indian migrants whom his party had targeted for over a decade since he formed the MNS in 2006. He even adopted hardline Hindutva to create a separate identity of his party.

“Most of the core committee leaders, including Ashish Shelar, Manoj Kotak and election in-charge of Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar, were against any official alliance. They see a direct impact on the north Indian voters who stand by the party in Mumbai and neighbouring cities. Secondly, the UP elections have been announced. Most of the north Indians living in Mumbai are from eastern UP. Many are also expected to return to their hometowns for voting. At this juncture, we cannot take any risk of disturbing them,” a BJP leader said on the condition of anonymity.

A senior BJP leader, who did not want to be named, said there could be an indirect understanding between the two. “Instead of a formal alliance, we can have a tacit understanding by which we can dent the Sena, the prime enemy of both the parties. We know the MNS is in no position to have any major impact in Mumbai, but It would definitely help us reduce the Sena’s tally,” he said.

An MNS leader said, “Rajsaaheb had even clarified to the BJP, during his meeting with Patil, that the MNS had dropped its ‘anti-north Indian’ stance long ago and had not undertaken any such protest in the last few years. The party leaders have not spoken anything against the Modi government.”

Political analyst Hemant Desai said Thackeray and leaders from his party were keen on the alliance with the BJP as they think it will help them win a few seats.

“Thackeray has not spoken on any key issues like farmers’ agitation, infiltration by Chinese forces as they were against the Modi government. In fact, he changed his party flag to establish his new political stance. He has not spoken against the north Indians and it might have been clarified by him during his meetings with Patil and Fadnavis. The BJP would not speak anything about the alliance with the MNS until the last phase of the UP elections was over. The cards will be opened after the results of the five states are announced,” he said.

MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said the party will soon clarify its stand on the issue. “Rajsaheb will speak on it. We have been used to fight the elections on our own and will continue to do so. We had made our stand on the north Indians clear during our meetings with them. After all the BJP too has to fight with the three parties.”

Nandgaonkar said it was wrong to call the MNS a spoiler and they were not looking at the alliance to tweak that image. “The Sena has been cribbing about us over division of votes, but all the parties, including the Congress and the BJP, have taken our help in various elections. Like all other parties, even we have our own vote bank. We would have welcomed had the BJP decided to join hands.”

