BJP targets MVA over “relaxing recruitment criteria for non-residents of Maharashtra”

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has targeted Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over allegedly relaxing recruitment criteria for the position of town planners in the state urban development department (UDD).

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said that Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) in its recruitment advertisement removed the domicile criteria for the applicants, which is in contrast with “sons of the soil” agenda of Shiv Sena.

Bhatkhalkar also claimed that the domicile criteria were implemented in the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis led BJP government when recruitment for the same position was held back in 2018. The BJP leader also shared a purported picture of the old advertisement issued back in 2018 in which the list of eligibility criteria mentioned about domicile of Maharashtra along with Indian nationality.

MPSC has issued advertisements to fill up total 171 positions comprising town planner, assistant town planner, assistant director and deputy director town planning in UDD. The eligibility criteria in the advertisements available on the MPSC website states that the applicants must be a citizen of the country.

“The advertisement issued in 2018 clearly stated that the applicant should be domicile of Maharashtra along with an Indian citizen but domicile criteria has been removed. This is the same government that has declared to give 80% jobs to the locals. What has happened to their sons of the soil agenda?,” said Bhatkhalkar targeting Shiv Sena.

“We demand domicile criteria to be restored as it will make no sense if the state government allows applications from across the country only for 171 positions,” Bhatkhalkar added.

Sunil Awatade, joint secretary, MPSC said that they have not changed the eligibility criteria. “The domicile criteria is still there but it is applicable only for applicants who are applying for the posts in a reserved category. Anyone in the country can apply for the positions under open category. They need not be the domicile of the state. But if someone is applying under a reserved category, he or she will have to be a domicile of Maharashtra. It is specifically mentioned in the advertisements,” Awatade clarified.

Manisha Kayande, Shiv Sena spokesperson said that BJP only preaches to people and does not implement when it comes to them. “Modiji talks about ‘AatmNirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ but we have seen so many things being imported from China. This is complete hypocrisy on BJP’s part. They need to start implementing before preaching to people,” Kayande said in her response to Bhatkhalkar.