BJP to inform CM about APMC market parking scam

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Feb 09, 2025 05:46 AM IST

NAVI MUMBAI: The city BJP unit has decided to approach chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to apprise him about an alleged parking scam at the wholesale APMC market where fake receipts of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) are being issued to truckers to park their heavy vehicles.

Navi Mumbai, India - March 24, 2020:More than 650 trucks enter APMC Vegetable market ahead of its lock down starting from 25th to 31st of March due to CoronaVirus outbreak in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Navi Mumbai, India - March 24, 2020:More than 650 trucks enter APMC Vegetable market ahead of its lock down starting from 25th to 31st of March due to CoronaVirus outbreak in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Truckers have alleged that parking charges are collected in several roads along the APMC market despite NMMC not designating them as `Pay and Park’ areas. Rahul Kumar, a truck driver from Haryana, said, “I often come to the market to bring agricultural produce. I have paid 200 often for parking for a period of 12 hours and even got a receipt for it. It is only now that I have come to know that there was no such charge here. When I and several other drivers questioned those collecting the charge, we were threatened and asked to comply.”

The racket was busted when civic officials caught a person red handed and registered a police complaint, following which police arrested a person allegedly involved in the racket. A senior officer from APMC police station said, “We have arrested a person involved in illegally collecting parking charges and issuing fake receipts. We are investigating the matter further and are looking out for others involved in the racket.”

BJP Navi Mumbai president, Ramchandra Gharat, said, “There are five major markets at APMC which see around 4,000 trucks and tempos coming in every day from all over the country. Several of these vehicles have long been paying parking charges to a gang operating here which issued fake receipts of NMMC.”

He added that lakhs of rupees were collected this way every month through this racket which is “run by an organised gang backed by a political leader”. Gharat said a similar parking racket was operating near Turbhe railway station, where CIDCO has now reportedly started ‘Pay and Park’.

Questioning the delay in nabbing the kingpin, Gharat said, “I will take up the matter with Devendra Fadnavis as this is a major law and order issue concerning such an important market. The poor are also suffering due to extortion with even small hawkers and vendors not being spared and forced to pay 250 to 500 daily.”

