BJP to reserve 27% tickets for OBC candidates in local body polls
Mumbai: Days after the Supreme Court directed the state election commission to hold local bodies elections without the 27% quota for Other Backward Classes (OBC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced that it would give 27% of the tickets to the candidates from OBC community if the state government was unable to restore reservation for the community before the polls.
The opposition party in Maharashtra decided during its OBC morcha (front) cell meeting where leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis asked the BJP workers to “expose” Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government by taking the issue to every village and district in the coming months.
This year the state is expected to see elections in 23 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Navi Mumbai, Kolhapur; 27 district councils, 298 panchayat samitis, 320 nagar panchayats and nagar councils.
OBCs were given 27% in the local bodies before it was struck down by the apex court for breaching the 50% reservation cap on March 4 last year.
Fadnavis slammed the MVA government for failing to collect empirical data necessary to restore reservation for the OBC community, as per the Supreme Court order.
“BJP is going to be very aggressive until the OBC reservation is restored. It is because of the incompetency of this government that the empirical survey is not conducted in the last two and half years. We have decided to give 27% election tickets to the OBC candidates, in case elections are held without OBC quota, in the local bodies,” Fadnavis said.
This is not the first time a political party has taken such a stand. Last year, during bypolls of several zilla parishads and gram panchayats, all the major political parties, including the BJP, had declared 27% candidature to the OBC community to ensure they are not deprived of the political representation in the local bodies.
On October 5, elections in 85 seats of district councils and 144 seats of panchayat samitis were held after SC stayed the OBC quota for want of empirical data and cancelled the elections of the representatives elected from the above seats reserved for the OBCs.
On January 18 this year, 336 seats from nagar panchayats, 209 seats from gram panchayats, 23 from zilla parishads and one seat from Sangli-Miraj-Kupwada municipal corporation went for polls. These were the seats that were earlier reserved under the OBC quota but were converted to the open category before holding polls, as per the SC order.
Fadnavis also accused the MVA government of hatching a conspiracy against the OBC reservation. “The SC order against breaching the 50% reservation quota first came in 2010 but the then Congress-led governments did nothing in Maharashtra and at the national level,” the opposition leader said, addressing the party workers.
Responding to the BJP’s allegation, the state Congress unit accused the BJP and Fadnavis of creating hurdles in OBC reservation in Maharashtra. “BJP and Devendra Fadnavis are solely responsible for the present situation on the OBC reservation in the state. BJP’s DNA is anti-OBC and their sudden love and concern towards the OBC community is nothing but show off,” said Nana Patole, president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).
Patole said that the agenda of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP to end reservations in the country is not a secret.
“It was Devendra Fadnaivs who started creating hurdles against political reservation of the OBC community when he was the chief minister. Fadnavis postponed polls of Nagpur ZP by giving a technical reason, the matter went to court and all this was started. He even didn’t form a commission (for collecting empirical data) even after the directives from the high court,” he claimed.
He added that the PM Modi government at the Centre refused to provide OBC data which would have been useful to complete the empirical survey only to corner the MVA government.
-
75-year-old stabs wife to death, attempts to end life
Mumbai: A 75-year-old Malwani resident stabbed his 70-year-old-wife to death late on Friday night. The man later tried to end his own life. The Malwani police in Malad have registered a case of murder against Samruddin Chandasa Shaikh, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in the Madh area of Malwani. Police officials said he has been admitted to Cooper hospital in Juhu.
-
Pune Bizman duped of ₹10 lakh by two who promised cryptocurrency at lower price
PUNE Two people were booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday for duping a man of ₹10 lakh by falsely promising him cryptocurrency at a subsidised rate. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 31-year-old local businessman who lives in Kothrud and is a native of Shirshi in Karwar district of Karnataka, according to the police. The complainant, therefore, agreed to and paid ₹10 lakh in form of ₹500 bills.
-
Three get life sentences for killing watchman during temple robbery
Mumbai: The Mumbai sessions court recently sentenced three men to life imprisonment for killing a watchman who tried to stop them from robbing a Jain temple at Borivali in August 2010. According to the prosecution case, the incident took place in the wee hours of August 22, 2010. The gang first attacked the two watchmen of the temple, killing one of them on the spot. The gang had fled with metal idols and golden ornaments.
-
8-month-old girl kidnapped by drunkard reunited with mother
Palghar: An eight-month-old girl was reunited with her mother within eight hours after she went missing on Friday. The child was allegedly kidnapped by one Kishore Dagle (30) on Friday afternoon in Boisar. Dagle allegedly wanted to sell the baby to a childless couple when he was arrested by Yogesh Tare, a Home Guard who nabbed him near Kumbhavli, Boisar after photos of the minor were shared on a Whatsapp group comprising of Home Guards.
-
Senior citizens complain of health issues due to contaminated water supply at Bhonde Colony
PUNE At a time when many localities from the central parts of Pune are facing disrupted water supply, there was an additional problem of contaminated water supply at Bhonde Colony in Erandwane that the civic body has resolved on Saturday. The problem persisted for more than a fortnight. According to Pune Municipal Corporation officials, water was contaminated after it seeped from the leaked drainage pipeline and mixed with the waterline.
