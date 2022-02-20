BJP wants CM Thackeray to ‘control’ Raut as mud-slinging intensifies

Mumbai: The slugfest between Shiv Sen and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over corruption cases and the action by the central agencies continued on Sunday. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut used abusive language for BJP leaders, while the BJP urged chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to intervene in the interest of the state and Shiv Sena.

Raut launched an attack on BJP leaders, including Kirit Somaiya and Mohit Kambhoj, on various corruption cases over the last few days. He also hit out at the Centre for the action against Sena leaders by central agencies. Raut used abusive language for Somaiya while replying to a question asked by reporters on Sunday. Maharashtra BJP raised strong objections to it and has also threatened to file a complaint with the state women commission.

Asked to comment whether Uddhav Thackeray had sought the permission of Sonia Gandhi before meeting K Chandrashekhar Rao, Raut said, “Who is this person? It does not suit the media to ask for comments made by such people.”

Raut said that political discourse in the country will change after 2024 (general elections). “The national political discourse after 2024 will terminate such people. The politics after 2024 will become cleaner, transparent and democratic. You will know more on this on March 10,” he added.

He said that some from the BJP are insulting Thackeray when Chief Minister from another state is visiting. “This is an insult to the CM of Maharashtra and also to 11.5 crore citizens of the state. It is shameful that the Central Government is giving security to such people,” he added

Kirit Somaiya after visiting Santacruz police station, where he is facing an FIR, said, “Last week Uddhav Thackeray said he would jail Kirit Somaiya and his son Neel. This is a part of this campaign. Let Uddhav Thackeray jail me but I will not rest till I usher in a ‘corruption free’ Maharashtra.”

“I went to inspect benami property of Chhagan Bhujbal along with the media and they are filing such a frivolous FIR,” he added.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that it was high time for chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to intervene and “control” Raut.

“I have been repeatedly requesting the chief minister to control Raut who has been using abusive language for our leaders. This is not the tradition of Maharashtra. He has lost mental control. His language is detrimental to Shiv Sena. He keeps attacking the central government and Modiji every day. It is time for the CM to take it seriously and control his leader as it is him who has to run his government,” Patil said.

Meanwhile, Vanchit Bahujan Ambedkar (VBA) has asked Thackeray to step in and clear the air about the slugfest taking place in Maharashtra. “Sanjay Raut has levelled allegations against Narayan Rane. Narayan Rane has made claims about the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian. This clarification should not come from DGP (Director General of Police) or IGP (Inspector-General of Police), not even from the Home Minister. This should come from the Chief Minister. Chief Minister should issue a clarification in this matter. Till then, the matter will continue to linger among the common citizens,” said Prakash Ambedkar.

He further said that the allegations have now reached a serious stage and being the head of the state, Thackeray should now lead from the front.