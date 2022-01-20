BJP wins Bhandara, Gondia district councils, nagar panchayat tally rises to 419

MUMBAI Improving its tally from the results declared on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered an impressive victory in the Bhandara and Gondia district councils and nine nagar panchayats in Gadchiroli whose results were declared on Thursday. BJP won the Gondia district council and bagged 419 out of 1,802 nagar panchayat seats (the highest) in the election held in two phases in December and January. The three ruling parties – Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress – collectively won 1,021 seats in these local body polls. The nagar panchayats govern smaller towns in semi-urban areas.

The state election commission (SEC) declared results for 153 seats in nine nagar panchayats in Gadchiroli, 105 seats in the Bhandara and Gondia district councils, and 210 seats in the panchayat samitis in these two districts on Thursday. The SEC had declared the results for 1,638 seats in 97 nagar panchayats on Wednesday. The polls for the 1,802 seats in 106 nagar panchayats, 105 seats in the two district councils, and 210 seats in 15 panchayat samitis were held in two phases on December 21 and January 19 this year.

The BJP won 26 out of 53 seats in the Gondia district council (highest) paving the way to form the body on its own. In the 2016 election, the party had won 17 seats, while NCP and Congress had bagged 20 and 16 seats, each. The NCP and Congress jointly ruled the body for two-and-a-half years, but the split between the two parties led to the NCP joining hands with the BJP. The two parties jointly ruled the body for the remaining term. In adjoining Bhandara, the Congress improved its tally by winning 21 seats against the outgoing 19 seats. It might form the body with the help of its ally NCP, which bagged 13 seats.

NCP’s defeat in Gondia is seen as a setback for senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel. “Had the Congress and NCP fought together, they could have retained the council. But the rift between the leaders from the two parties over the last few years has played in BJP’s favour,” said a NCP leader on condition of anonymity.

Of the 210 panchayat samiti seats in the two districts, BJP won 93, NCP bagged 36, while Congress and Shiv Sena won 53 and 5, respectively.

Madhav Bhandari, Maharashtra BJP vice-president, said that the discontent against the three parties for their failure, including that of safeguarding the Maratha and OBC reservation, has reflected in the results. “These are sort of general elections as they were held in 31 districts across the state. It is a true reflection of the people’s mindset. We have been able to improve our performance despite being in the opposition. We will improve our performance, by retaining the existing bodies, in the forthcoming local body elections,” he said.

However, Nationalist Congress Party leader and state minister Nawab Malik said that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi partners have bagged nearly 755 seats. “Eighty per cent of the voters have voted against the BJP despite which they have been claiming to have won most seats in the nagar panchayat elections. NCP will form bodies in at least 27 nagar panchayats on its own,” he said.