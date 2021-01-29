BJP leader accuses party, Shiv Sena of seat-fixing with Congress in 2019

Former minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar has accused some leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena of “fixing” the Latur (rural) constituency to help the Congress’s Dhiraj Deshmukh win the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls and said the electorate will not forgive them for “cheating” the electorate. He insisted it was done in exchange for local Congress leaders’ help to ensure BJP candidate Abhimanyu Pawar’s victory from Ausa in the same district. Ausa has been a Congress stronghold and Pawar was former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’s personal assistant.

Nilangekar alleged the BJP did not contest the Latur seat and gave it to the Sena, which fielded a weak candidate making it easier for Dhiraj Deshmukh to win.

“...in the 2014 elections... [BJP] polled 93,000 votes and it was a favourable seat for the BJP. Despite that, it was given to the Sena as part of the fixing... Dhiraj Deshmukh won... NOTA [none of the above] option fetched 28,000 votes and Sena candidate finished third,” he said.

The Shiv Sena leaders and workers, too, were upset over their candidate Sachin Deshmukh’s loss and wrote posts on social media saying their candidate has gone missing. Sena workers also stormed the local party office protesting against the candidature.

The BJP sought to downplay the allegations. “Nilangekar has been misquoted. I am sure he is a loyal party leader and would not cross the framework of party discipline. No party leader will resort to any irresponsible statement,” said BJP Pravin Darekar.

Congress leader Amit Deshmukh said Nilangekar should seek clarification from the state BJP leadership. “Shiv Sena and the BJP fought the elections in alliance and the candidates were finalised by them. His allegations are to seek attention of the people. He should clarify which BJP leader was involved in the fixing.”

The Shiv Sena walked out of the BJP-led alliance after the 2019 polls and formed the government with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party’s help.

Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire called the allegations baseless. “The Sena fought the election with full fervour. The allegations are due to the old rivalry between the Deshmukhs and Nilangekars. As part of the alliance, Sena supported Nilangekar in Nilanga despite our differences with him.”