IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BJP leader accuses party, Shiv Sena of seat-fixing with Congress in 2019
BJP leader Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar. (HT Archive)
BJP leader Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar. (HT Archive)
mumbai news

BJP leader accuses party, Shiv Sena of seat-fixing with Congress in 2019

Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar insisted it was done in exchange for local Congress leaders’ help to ensure BJP candidate Abhimanyu Pawar’s victory from Ausa
READ FULL STORY
By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:10 PM IST

Former minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar has accused some leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena of “fixing” the Latur (rural) constituency to help the Congress’s Dhiraj Deshmukh win the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls and said the electorate will not forgive them for “cheating” the electorate. He insisted it was done in exchange for local Congress leaders’ help to ensure BJP candidate Abhimanyu Pawar’s victory from Ausa in the same district. Ausa has been a Congress stronghold and Pawar was former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis’s personal assistant.

Nilangekar alleged the BJP did not contest the Latur seat and gave it to the Sena, which fielded a weak candidate making it easier for Dhiraj Deshmukh to win.

Also Read: Maharashtra home minister warns of action over post against BJP MP Raksha Khadse

“...in the 2014 elections... [BJP] polled 93,000 votes and it was a favourable seat for the BJP. Despite that, it was given to the Sena as part of the fixing... Dhiraj Deshmukh won... NOTA [none of the above] option fetched 28,000 votes and Sena candidate finished third,” he said.

The Shiv Sena leaders and workers, too, were upset over their candidate Sachin Deshmukh’s loss and wrote posts on social media saying their candidate has gone missing. Sena workers also stormed the local party office protesting against the candidature.

The BJP sought to downplay the allegations. “Nilangekar has been misquoted. I am sure he is a loyal party leader and would not cross the framework of party discipline. No party leader will resort to any irresponsible statement,” said BJP Pravin Darekar.

Congress leader Amit Deshmukh said Nilangekar should seek clarification from the state BJP leadership. “Shiv Sena and the BJP fought the elections in alliance and the candidates were finalised by them. His allegations are to seek attention of the people. He should clarify which BJP leader was involved in the fixing.”

The Shiv Sena walked out of the BJP-led alliance after the 2019 polls and formed the government with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party’s help.

Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire called the allegations baseless. “The Sena fought the election with full fervour. The allegations are due to the old rivalry between the Deshmukhs and Nilangekars. As part of the alliance, Sena supported Nilangekar in Nilanga despite our differences with him.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
BJP leader Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar. (HT Archive)
BJP leader Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar. (HT Archive)
mumbai news

BJP leader accuses party, Shiv Sena of seat-fixing with Congress in 2019

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar insisted it was done in exchange for local Congress leaders’ help to ensure BJP candidate Abhimanyu Pawar’s victory from Ausa
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Kalyan station road, which is congested throughout the day, will undergo a transformation under SATIS in the next three years. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
The Kalyan station road, which is congested throughout the day, will undergo a transformation under SATIS in the next three years. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
mumbai news

Kalyan station premises to get a new look in 3 years under SATIS

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:08 PM IST
If all goes as per plans for the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the Kalyan station premises will wear a decongested look with better traffic management, parking facilities and flyovers in the next three years
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pravin Patil, said that during the lockdown, there was a strict vigil at all posts and the movement of the drug peddlers was restricted.
Deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pravin Patil, said that during the lockdown, there was a strict vigil at all posts and the movement of the drug peddlers was restricted.
mumbai news

‘Shut colleges brought down narcotics cases in Navi Mumbai’

By Anamika Gharat, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:02 PM IST
With the closure of schools and colleges during the lockdown, the narcotic cases in Navi Mumbai have gone down in 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
The general public is allowed to travel through the Mumbai locals only in three time slots.(HT file photo)
The general public is allowed to travel through the Mumbai locals only in three time slots.(HT file photo)
india news

Mumbai locals: List of restrictions one must know before boarding train from Feb

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:49 PM IST
From February 1, the services will be open for all, but it won't be the same as it was before March 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai locals to accommodate more passengers from September 21.(PTI)
Mumbai locals to accommodate more passengers from September 21.(PTI)
mumbai news

Mumbai local trains open to all from February 1 but only within 3 time slots

By Swapnil Rawal | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:35 PM IST
  • Till now only essential services staff, women, and some other categories were allowed to use the local train service to prevent crowding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File photo)
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File photo)
mumbai news

Court fails to see plight of Marathis: Sena on border dispute with Karnataka

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Saamana further slammed Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi over his demand that Mumbai be made a Union Territory
READ FULL STORY
Close
A municipal worker sanitises a classroom of a school. The state government has allowed classes 5 to 12 to resume but are yet to allow classes 1 to 4 to reopen. (PTI)
A municipal worker sanitises a classroom of a school. The state government has allowed classes 5 to 12 to resume but are yet to allow classes 1 to 4 to reopen. (PTI)
mumbai news

Covid-19: Maharashtra govt extends lockdown restrictions till 28 February

By Faisal Malik
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:40 PM IST
The guidelines to operationalise ‘Mission Begin Again’ for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening, will remain in force till February 28 for containment of Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s headquarters in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s headquarters in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai: BMC headquarters open to public as part of Heritage Walk initiative

By Eeshanpriya MS
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:58 AM IST
The heritage tours will commence this weekend, with four batches of 15 people each. Tourists can book the tour on bookmyshow.com
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoggy weather on Mumbai skyline at Worli in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)
Smoggy weather on Mumbai skyline at Worli in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file)
mumbai news

Mumbai records season’s lowest temperature at 14.8°C; AQI worsens to poor

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:29 AM IST
This was 2.7°C below normal and the lowest the mercury has dropped this season, surpassing the earlier minimum of 15°C recorded on December 29
READ FULL STORY
Close
recovered gold worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35 lakh, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh in cash, two mobile phones, two countrymade revolvers and cartridges from the accused
recovered gold worth 35 lakh, 1 lakh in cash, two mobile phones, two countrymade revolvers and cartridges from the accused
mumbai news

3 arrested from Lucknow for 2-crore heist at Mira Road jeweller showroom

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:43 AM IST
The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police along with special task force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested three accused — Dinesh Nishad, Shailendra Kumar and Vinay Kumar — from Lucknow, UP in connection with the January 7 jewellery heist at S Kumar Gold and Diamonds showroom in Shanti Nagar in Mira Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP Raksha Khadse said that she was surprised that the Maharashtra home minister used the incidence for politics. (Hindustan Times)
MP Raksha Khadse said that she was surprised that the Maharashtra home minister used the incidence for politics. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Maharashtra home minister warns of action over post against BJP MP Raksha Khadse

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:38 AM IST
Taking note of a screenshot of derogatory remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) Raksha Khadse which was shared online, state home minister Anil Deshmukh has warned of stern action by the cyber cell
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, January 26, 2021. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, January 26, 2021. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra social outfits demand investigation into Delhi violence, support farmers’ protest

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:35 AM IST
Social outfits in Maharashtra, which have been supporting the farmers’ protest against new farm laws, have condemned the January 26 Delhi violence but reiterated their support to the agitating farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)
mumbai news

MVA parties slam Karnataka DyCM for demanding Mumbai as Union Territory

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:33 AM IST
Following Laxman Savadi’s comment, the Congress calls it plot by the Narendra Modi government to weaken Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thackeray is now relying on Sena’s time-tested issue of Marathi pride to counter his political rivals. (CMO)
Thackeray is now relying on Sena’s time-tested issue of Marathi pride to counter his political rivals. (CMO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Uddhav Thackeray turns aggressive to corner BJP

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:29 AM IST
Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has become aggressive on the issue of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute over the past two days, leading to political bickering, with claims and counter-claims between the two states
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP leader Jayant Pati will be travelling to four districts of Vidarbha region. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
NCP leader Jayant Pati will be travelling to four districts of Vidarbha region. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil kicks off statewide tour from Gadchiroli

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:26 AM IST
The Nationalist Congress Party’s Maharashtra chief and senior minister Jayant Patil kicked off his statewide tour — “NCP Parivar Samwad Yatra” on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP