BJP’s Mohit Kamboj interfering in irrigation department: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: Leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, Ambadas Danve, on Thursday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj was calling the shots in the state irrigation department, which is jointly headed by two BJP ministers—Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and Girish Mahajan.

Speaking in the legislative council during the debate on the governor’s address, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claimed that Kamboj was interfering in the functioning of the irrigation department (officially known as the water resources department) and that its additional chief secretary, Deepak Kapoor, was taking orders from him. He demanded that the call data records of both Kamboj and Kapoor be investigated.

“I wish to know who Mohit Kamboj is and how he can take decisions on big dams. Kapoor does not make any decision without asking Kamboj. I doubt the minister knows anything,” said Danve, adding that he will provide proof supporting his allegations.

When BJP MLC Prasad Lad objected to Danve’s comments, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, “Who is Mohit Kamboj? Is he your son-in-law? If you object, I can make revelations on a case-to-case basis.”

Danve sought a response from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on the matter, pointing out that he had recently rejected some of his ministers’ recommendations for personal assistants, saying he would not allow “fixers” in the administration. Kamboj is considered close to Fadnavis, who is expected to respond to Danve’s allegations when he replies to the debate on the governor’s address. When contacted, Kamboj refused to speak on the matter.

Meanwhile, Danve also alleged that a certain agency was collecting tolls on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway even after its contract had expired. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader demanded that Fadnavis investigate the functioning of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is headed by deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Danve also alleged that supporters of a certain BJP minister are revealing the identity of a woman who accused him of sexual harassment. “One minister has sent objectionable pics to a woman from a respected family and is now threatening action by filing a breach of privilege. The ministers’ supporters are now leaking details and revealing the identity of the victim,” he said.

The allegation came a day after opposition leaders trained their guns on rural development minister Jaykumar Gore over the allegations and demanded his resignation. After dismissing the allegations as a political conspiracy, Gore on Thursday submitted breach of privilege notices against Sanjay Raut, the executive editor of Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar, and journalist Tushar Kharat, accusing them of defamation.