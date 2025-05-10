Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BKC-Worli stretch of Mumbai Metro 3 becomes operational; has tunnel built under Mithi river

PTI |
May 10, 2025 09:56 PM IST

BKC-Worli stretch of Mumbai Metro 3 becomes operational; has tunnel built under Mithi river

Mumbai, Services of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 from Bandra-Kurla Complex to Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli became operational on Saturday.

BKC-Worli stretch of Mumbai Metro 3 becomes operational; has tunnel built under Mithi river
BKC-Worli stretch of Mumbai Metro 3 becomes operational; has tunnel built under Mithi river

Earlier, Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as Aqua Line, was only operational in the suburban stretch between Aarey JVLR and BKC, which was thrown open last year.

Operator Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation said 26,758 commuters travelled between Aarey JVLR and Acharya Atrey Chowk till 8 pm.

“This is significant considering that Saturdays generally witness lower ridership compared to working weekdays,” said MMRC.

The ridership between Aarey JVLR and BKC stood at 15,911 and 12,766 on May 3 and April 26, respectively, it said.

In the metropolis, Mumbai Metro Line-1 , Metro Line 2A and Metro Line 7 are operational in suburban areas.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday flagged off the Aqua Line’s phase 2A stretch between BKC and Acharya Atre Chowk and announced that the final phase of the Metro Line 3 between Worli and Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai will become operational in August.

With this development, 20 km of the 33.35-km Metro 3 has become operational.

A spokesperson of MMRC said the operations began at 6.30 am, and the first train departed from Worli Naka station, while another train departed from JVLR Aarey at the same time.

He said the services will be operational from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm, except on Sunday, when trains will run from 8.30 am to 10.30 pm.

One of the passengers who travelled in the morning from Shitaladevi station to Siddhivinayak Temple station posted on social media that there were hardly any commuters, as most people were unaware of the extended operations.

Phase 2A is 9.77 km long and comprises a tunnel built through the ‘rockbed’ underneath the Mithi River, officials said. It has six stations, including Dharavi, Shitaladevi, Dadar West, Siddhivinayak, Worli, and Acharya Atre Chowk.

The underground corridor will provide metro connectivity to offices in the Worli, Lower Parel, and Prabhadevi areas from BKC, the biggest business hub in the city.

It will also ease the commute to Siddhivinayak and Shitaladevi temples, Mahim Dargah, and recreational places such as Shivaji Park and Ravindra Natya Mandir.

As per the MMRC, the minimum fare will be 10, and the maximum fare will be 40 for the journey in phase 2A of the underground corridor.

For the travel between JVRL Aarey and Acharya Atre Chowk, passengers will have to shell out 60.

MMRC has planned 244 services on the corridor with eight Metro trains, and the travel time between BKC and Acharya Atre Chowk will be 15-20 minutes, while that between JVRL Aarey and Acharya Atre Chowk will be 36 minutes. The headway between two trains will be 6 minutes and 20 seconds.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / BKC-Worli stretch of Mumbai Metro 3 becomes operational; has tunnel built under Mithi river
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On