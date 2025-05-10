Mumbai, Services of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 from Bandra-Kurla Complex to Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli became operational on Saturday. BKC-Worli stretch of Mumbai Metro 3 becomes operational; has tunnel built under Mithi river

Earlier, Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as Aqua Line, was only operational in the suburban stretch between Aarey JVLR and BKC, which was thrown open last year.

Operator Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation said 26,758 commuters travelled between Aarey JVLR and Acharya Atrey Chowk till 8 pm.

“This is significant considering that Saturdays generally witness lower ridership compared to working weekdays,” said MMRC.

The ridership between Aarey JVLR and BKC stood at 15,911 and 12,766 on May 3 and April 26, respectively, it said.

In the metropolis, Mumbai Metro Line-1 , Metro Line 2A and Metro Line 7 are operational in suburban areas.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday flagged off the Aqua Line’s phase 2A stretch between BKC and Acharya Atre Chowk and announced that the final phase of the Metro Line 3 between Worli and Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai will become operational in August.

With this development, 20 km of the 33.35-km Metro 3 has become operational.

A spokesperson of MMRC said the operations began at 6.30 am, and the first train departed from Worli Naka station, while another train departed from JVLR Aarey at the same time.

He said the services will be operational from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm, except on Sunday, when trains will run from 8.30 am to 10.30 pm.

One of the passengers who travelled in the morning from Shitaladevi station to Siddhivinayak Temple station posted on social media that there were hardly any commuters, as most people were unaware of the extended operations.

Phase 2A is 9.77 km long and comprises a tunnel built through the ‘rockbed’ underneath the Mithi River, officials said. It has six stations, including Dharavi, Shitaladevi, Dadar West, Siddhivinayak, Worli, and Acharya Atre Chowk.

The underground corridor will provide metro connectivity to offices in the Worli, Lower Parel, and Prabhadevi areas from BKC, the biggest business hub in the city.

It will also ease the commute to Siddhivinayak and Shitaladevi temples, Mahim Dargah, and recreational places such as Shivaji Park and Ravindra Natya Mandir.

As per the MMRC, the minimum fare will be ₹10, and the maximum fare will be ₹40 for the journey in phase 2A of the underground corridor.

For the travel between JVRL Aarey and Acharya Atre Chowk, passengers will have to shell out ₹60.

MMRC has planned 244 services on the corridor with eight Metro trains, and the travel time between BKC and Acharya Atre Chowk will be 15-20 minutes, while that between JVRL Aarey and Acharya Atre Chowk will be 36 minutes. The headway between two trains will be 6 minutes and 20 seconds.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.