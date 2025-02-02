MUMBAI: A special Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) court on Friday refused to discharge Shivangi Mehta, 34, who was booked along with her husband, Ashish Mehta, by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police in a multi-crore cheating case. In December 2023, they were arrested from a luxury hotel in Surat for cheating more than 160 investors to the tune of ₹85.17 crore by luring them with their stockbroking firm Bliss Consultants. Bliss Consultants cheating case: MPID court refuses to discharge wife of owner

As per the prosecution, Ashish, who operated Bliss Consultants, took money from various depositors and promised to invest in share market trading. These people were promised a 70% return on the profit earned by Mehta, with 3% to 4% per month returns. These investors were asked to login from a mobile application called DIFM. The prosecution added that Shivangi was assisting him in running the operation. As per EOW, Shivangi, as the director of operations, was looking after the administrative side of the business.

Shivangi’s advocate alleged that she did not accept any money from the depositors, and that the chargesheet does not establish any criminal liability against her. They claimed that Shivangi was falsely implicated due to her association with her husband, who is the proprietor of Bliss Consultants. They contended that she has duly paid TDS and income tax on her investment profits.

“Record shows that, deposit money has been received in the bank account of applicant (Shivangi) for which she needs to give account. The Bliss Consultants defaulted in making repayment of money to investors as agreed and therefore FIR came to be registered against applicant along with her husband Ashish Mehta”, observed the court.

The special sessions judge NP Mehta rejected her discharge plea saying that the material placed against her is strong enough to prosecute her under the MPID Act, since the money of the depositors were transferred to her bank accounts. The court, in a detailed order passed on Friday said, “Applicant being Director of operations which suggest that she was responsible for the management of the business and affairs of Bliss Consultants. Applicant was instrumental in assisting her husband in running of Bliss Consultants”.

Former MLA and Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde was among the many investors who filed a complaint against the firm. The Goregaon East-based couple allegedly duped multiple investors by promising them glossy returns. In July last year, the same court had rejected the bail plea of Shivangi’s husband, Ashish Mehta in the multi-crore cheating case.