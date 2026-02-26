MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has earmarked ₹7,456.80 crore- 9% of its ₹80,952.56 crore budget- for health in 2026–27, including ₹2,219.71 crore in capital and ₹5,237.09 crore in revenue expenditure. Much of the outlay will fund upgrades of civic hospitals and expansion of diagnostic infrastructure. BMC allocates ₹7,456 crore to health, bets on PPP upgrades and reimbursements

The civic body will introduce HPV vaccination for 14-year-old girls in line with state and central guidelines to prevent cervical cancer. To cut out-of-pocket medicine costs, it plans to open 50 affordable medical stores with the National Agricultural Co-operative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed). Under its ‘zero prescription’ policy, where all medicines are dispensed in-house, 979 drugs have been procured, while tenders for 198 more are underway. Officials say 75% of daily-use medicines are available.

Through public-private partnerships (PPP), the BMC is adding CT scan, MRI, dialysis, cath lab, blood bank and intensivist ICU services. It has proposed one new dialysis centre and maintenance of three others, besides three dispensaries/diagnostic centres and five facilities via private partners in 2026–27. Hospitals are being encouraged to ensure 25% of treated patients are covered under reimbursement schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and state insurance programmes.

Four 3-Tesla MRI machines for major hospitals are expected within 180 days after 11 tender rounds; in the interim, private tie-ups offer MRI scans at municipal rates. Under ‘Smart Netra Jyoti’, AI-based diabetic retinopathy screening will be rolled out at dispensaries and Aapla Dawakhana centres. CSR-funded civic amenities such as mechanised laundries and pay-and-use toilets are also planned.

Former KEM dean Dr Avinash Supe cautioned that reliance on PPP, CSR and reimbursements risks delays and fiscal strain. Activist Ravi Duggal argued that despite a ₹19,000 crore revenue surplus, vacancies and maintenance gaps persist, reflecting underinvestment in core public health capacity.