BMC asks citizens to stay calm, follow guidelines

Mumbai The first Omicron cases were reported in Mumbai on Monday, prompting authorities to trace up to 320 people who came in contact with the two infected.

Civic authorities requested people not to panic and strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. They also asked people to get fully vaccinated at the earliest.

Both these patients have been admitted to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Seven Hills Hospital located in Andheri in the western suburbs, and both of them are asymptomatic, according to a statement issued from the Maharashtra government’s public health department on Monday evening.

A total of 320 contacts of both these patients have been traced, of which five are high-risk contacts, and the other 315 are low-risk contacts. Meanwhile, further contact tracing for both patients is still going on.

In light of the detection of the two Omicron cases in the city, Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of the civic public health department said, “Medical infrastructure wise, Mumbai is fully prepared. Even at present, we have around 90%-95% of beds vacant. Our active initiative early on, to check all international passengers arriving in Mumbai for Covid-19 and its symptoms, and rigorous contact tracing efforts of people who came in contact with these travellers as given us the chance to quarantine them in time and prevent further spread.”

Kakani said no new restrictions will be introduced in the city as yet. “We will go ahead with the same regulations that are there in the city at present,” Kakani said.

“Do not panic. Go about your usual routine by strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, including maintaining social distancing, wearing masks in public places, frequent washing and sanitising hands. Those who have international travel history within the past month should approach their nearest public health centre or ward office and inform authorities, and monitor for symptoms,” appealed BMC.

According to BMC, so far 16 residents of Mumbai, who have international travel history, have tested positive. One of these passengers is among those who tested positive for the Omicron variant on Monday. Overall, nine high-risk contacts of these patients have tested positive for Covid-19. One out of them tested positive for the Omicron variant on Monday.

Until December 5, 2021, a total of 4,480 passengers have arrived in Mumbai from high-risk countries. These have been categorised by the Maharashtra government in its order of December 2, and are South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe.