BMC completes 21% desilting work in Island city, 48% in eastern and 41% in western suburbs
Mumbai: About four weeks to the deadline for pre-monsoon repairs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed 21% of the nullah desilting work in the Island city, 48% in eastern suburbs, and 41% in western suburbs. In addition to this, 42% of the desilting work of minor nullahs is done and 82% of work in the Mithi River has been completed, according to the civic body’s website.
The desilting work is part of BMC’s pre-monsoon target of completing 75% in four months, up till June before the monsoon hits the city. The remaining 25% of the desilting work is done during and after the monsoons.
Amid accusations that the civic body was slacking, the BMC sought to increase its transparency. They are updating data on the desilting of nullahs in real-time on the BMC portal, where citizens can check the progress of the work.
Updates on all 301 major nullahs and 1508 minor nullahs, and stormwater drains (island city) will be available in real-time. Updates on the progress of work on the desilting of the Mithi river are also available. The portal has been made live now.
Meanwhile, the civic body has urged all residents not to continue throwing garbage into the nullahs, as floating garbage can lead to choked nullahs during monsoon.
During an interaction with media on Friday, Ulhas Mane, deputy municipal commissioner, infrastructure, said, “The website will maintain records and act as proof, in real-time, of the desilting work that is being done every day, along with photographs and videos attached. No one will be able to say there are discrepancies in work, or work has been ignored, and the civic body has grown slack.”
The portal acts as the front end of the system giving real-time updates, where a recently developed mobile application will act as the backend. The log-in authority for this mobile app has been given to all site supervisors, sub-engineers overseeing desilting work, and contractors as well. These staffs are responsible for uploading photos and videos of the work done every day.
“The entire process of desilting daily, transfering the silt into dumpers, the arrival of the dumping ground at Bhiwandi, and unloading of the silt will be updated along with photographs and videos. An empty dumper arrives at the site where desilting is happening, and a photo is taken of this dumper. This is loaded with the removed silt, and a photo of that is taken. It travels to the dumping yard where it is unloading the silt, and photos and videos of those are taken as well,” Vibhas Achrekar, deputy municipal commissioner of the stormwater drains department said.
The site officers are required to use the mobile application for authenticity, as their photographs and videos are geotagged with a date and time stamp. The system will also generate the actual amount of silt removed daily, targets of the year, and percent of work done against the target. BMC has targeted the removal of approximately 900,000 metric tonnes of silt.
Work orders for the removal of silt were delayed by a week this year, as the standing committee dissolved after serving its term of 5 years in March this year and BMC polls of 2022 are delayed. Instead of April 1, work orders were issued on April 7. Considering the delay, contractors have been given a minimum target of desilting 50% of the pre-monsoon target of 75% silt removal.
When asked if the work will be completed within the deadline, Ashok Mistry, chief engineer of the stormwater drains department said, “We will be able to complete the work within the deadline, and a review of the work will be done on May 15, mid-way to the May-end deadline.”
15 e-buses, 3 new charging stations at Sinhagad fort from May 7
This will be the first weekend with private vehicles banned in the ghat section of Sinhagad fort and tourists travelling only by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited electric buses. Currently, 10 e-buses are doing around 100 to-and-fro rounds from the bottom of the fort to the top and back. However, beginning today (Saturday), the number of e-buses will be increased to 15 and around 150 to-and-fro rounds will take place over weekends.
Pune district reports 38 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 38 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 252 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,620 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported.
SEC asks local bodies to begin pre-poll exercise even as elections unlikely before September
Although the Supreme Court has directed the State Election Commission to begin the election process in two weeks and hold the local body elections, which are due or overdue, at the earliest, the polls are unlikely to be conducted before September for various reasons. The SEC on Friday issued notifications directing 25 district councils and 284 panchayat samitis to commence the pre-poll exercise.
State reports 200 plus new Covid-19 cases, second day in a row
Mumbai: The daily caseload of Covid-19 is witnessing a rise in Maharashtra again. On Friday, the state recorded 205 new infections, taking the total count of cases to 7,878,801. It was the second consecutive day when the state reported 200 plus cases after a gap of over 42 days. The tally of active cases is also slowly going up and has increased to 1,161 after 153 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.
Now, prenatal testing available at RML institute
Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday started the facility of prenatal testing in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology. The facility is available at the Ram Prakash Gupta Memorial Mother and Child State Referral Hospital, on the Shaheed Path. According to a press statement, the department has started prenatal investigations for expecting mothers, including foetal anomaly scan, chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis.
