BMC completes restoration of 122-year-old TB hospital

Mumbai After a two-year work, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) heritage department has now completed restoration of the 122-year-old tuberculosis (TB) hospital building near Grant Road in South Mumbai.

The ground-storey structure is at the junction of Balaram Street and Alibhai Premji Road near Rusi Mehta Chowk. Constructed in 1899, this is part of the civic body’s comprehensive plan to restore heritage structures across the city.

This restoration project has been different from most others undertaken by the heritage department over the past few years, as it involved reconstructing the original elements of the hospital building - such as the front porch, corridors circling the external side of the building, and extensions of the Mangalorean pitch roof.

The front porch was demolished over 60 years ago during the road widening, while the semi-open corridors were walled in either with concrete or an iron protective grill. Part of the Mangalorean pitch roof was replaced with asbestos during haphazard repair over the years.

BMC found old blueprints that showed designs for the front porch, but restoring the corridors and the pitch roof extension had to be done after careful study and ‘detective’ work.

Pankaj Kathole, the heritage conservation architect who worked on the project, said, “We found an old blueprint of the building that shows a front porch. However, while restoring the corridors, we found grooves on the floor, that indicated wooden columns could fit in, and also found grooves along the external wall, just under the roof. This led to the idea that there have been semi-open corridors. The wooden beams and corridors were then restored, and the Mangalorean pitch roof over these was replaced.”

A senior civic official from the heritage department said, “We assume the porch was used as a drive-through and bullock carts used to be pulled in here to drop off patients. At some point in time, this was partially demolished due to road widening. The other part was converted into a storage room, and locked.”

In 2016, during a survey of the city’s buildings, BMC had declared that the TB hospital was dilapidated. As the building is a Grade 2B heritage structure, the heritage cell planned its restoration.

The building is made of Malad sandstone and has a triple-arched beach roof made of Mangalorean tiles. The structure’s brownish golden stone has been arranged in a rare honeycomb pattern. The cornerstones of all rooms are made in black basalt stone. According to BMC’s heritage cell, the original building had arched doors and windows made of Burma teak wood. It has circular windows below the roof.

The official said, “Over the years, patchwork repairs diminished the building’s original charm. The inside walls were lined with white tiles and extensive use of cement, which acts as a corrosive agent on the stone. The wooden doors and windows were either replaced with modern aluminium sliding windows or were painted over in odd colours.”

BMC raised the entire height of the building by nine inches to deal with the monsoon waterlogging, the dilapidated part of the wooden pitch roof was reconstructed and refitted with the Mangalorean tiles. The height of the external corridor was also increased to match the increased road height over the years.

Moreover, all of this work was done while the hospital continued to cater to TB patients. Pankaj Kathole said, “We took over half the building and completed work on it, while the other half continued to operate as a hospital.”