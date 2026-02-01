MUMBAI: A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation contractor has been booked after he allegedly set up a Ready-Mix Concrete Plant (RMC) plant 50 m inside mangroves without seeking permissions from the Forest department. BMC contractor booked for setting up RMC plant inside mangroves

According to the Versova police, the accused, DRN Infrastructure Private Limited, had been given a contract to build the Mumbai Sewage Disposal Project to convert waste water which had already gone through two stages of filtration into reusable water.

The police said the offence was registered after they received complaints on the Mangroves Suraksha Mobile Application. DRN has been booked under sections 15 of the environment (protection) act, and has been asked to pay a penalty as per the provisions of the act.

The police identified the complainant as Hemant Worlikar, a government officer from the revenue department looking after the Andheri division. Last year in August, another complainant, Omprakash Singh, had also made a complaint on the Mangroves Suraksha Mobile Application relating to construction in the restricted mangroves zone violating several guidelines of the Bombay High Court.

A team of the revenue department including tehsildar Snehalata Swami, Worlikar, forest department officials then visited the spot in Lokhandwala, Versova. Along with the sewage plant, they also found an RMC plant that was built by the contractor in a restricted area without any permissions of the forest department. A police officer said that after the visit the revenue department of the Versova police station decided to book the contractor.

The BMC plans to spend around ₹1,603 crores for the Versova sewage disposal project and a total of around ₹26,000 crores for the seven sewage treatment plants planned in the city. The major part of the project was stuck due to meeting environmental clearances from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and the Central Pollution Control Board.