Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished 87 structures on a stretch from Oberoi International School up to Durga Nagar near Mahakali Caves for widening of the Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). 87 structures demolished for JVLR widening

Widening this road will ease commuter woes and cut down travel time to Powai by 20 to 25 minutes from the current one hour. This will also help in removing traffic congestion and major bottlenecks on the JVLR junction at Durga Nagar.

A team of 14 K east ward officers, five excavators, 50 workers and officers of MIDC police station were present for the demolition proceedings.

Manish Valanju, assistant commissioner, K east ward, said, “The structures were demolished on April 18 for road widening which was pending since 2008. The occupants of these structures did not want to go anywhere else and were planning a slum rehabilitation project in the area. They have vacated the structure without compensation from the BMC.”

Valanju said the encroachments were removed to widen JVLR as Metro-VI and a bridge were being planned. “After removal of these structures, the bottleneck at Durga Nagar has been eased. The road department will begin the road widening works,” he said.

A civic official from K east ward said, “The JVLR will be widened from 100 feet to 150 feet. Around 300 metres stretch at Durga Nagar was heavily encroached by 87 hutments since 2008 and causing traffic congestion. There was a bottleneck causing a traffic jam at Durga Nagar and the stretch was from Oberoi International school near Vijay Salaskar garden. Traffic going towards Powai will now be smoother.”

The project-affected people have been sent to a plot near Jogeshwari Trauma Hospital, belonging to the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority.

In the second phase, the BMC will remove 100 encroachments from an 800-metre stretch on Western Express Highway to Shyam Nagar in Jogeshwari. The JVLR is the main road connecting eastern and western suburbs. Metro-VI works are also underway on this stretch.