BMC files FIR after goods worth 1.83 lakh gets stolen from GMLR flyover

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) in the Deonar Police Station after various items worth ₹1.83 lakh were stolen from the recently inaugurated Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR) flyover in the eastern suburbs.

These items include parts of iron grills, rods and portions of dividers that have been installed on the flyover. The six-lane flyover was opened for the public on August 1, 2021 bringing in much needed respite to motorists using the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) for their daily commute.

The BMC in its FIR said that between September 8, 2021 and February 8, 2022 nearly 200 separate parts made of iron were stolen from the dividers and grills that have been installed on the flyover. Senior officials of the BMC said that the cost of these stolen items amount to ₹1.83 lakh. Some of the stolen parts which includes a 12-inch-thick iron crash barrier and a 12 metre long and 10 metre wide iron height barrier, each of which costs ₹30,000. Besides these items another 300 pieces of nut bolts have also been stolen from the bridge and the cost of these amounts to ₹3,000.

A case under section 379 has been registered at the Deonar police station and the BMC officials said that they have been writing to the Traffic Police Department regarding the theft of spare parts and continuous traffic congestion on the flyover.

“There are CCTV cameras installed in the bridge but we are not sure how many of them are working yet. These responsibilities fall under the jurisdiction of traffic police. Still, we have requested them to increase the number of CCTV cameras on the bridge and install speedometers as well,” said a senior BMC official from the BMC bridge’s department.

The police complaint was launched by BMC assistant engineer Dnyaneshwar Dagdu Ukirde. All the vehicles using the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Eastern Express Highway use this flyover. The flyover also connects highways leading towards Bangalore and Konkan.