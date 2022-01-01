BMC fined 7,500 for flouting Covid norms on New Year’s eve

Mumbai While strict crowd control measures was taken during New Year’s eve, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday said it penalised more than 7,500 violators in Mumbai for not following Covid-appropriate behaviour and for flouting norms laid by the administration.

With the steady rise in Covid cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant, which could be a possible third wave, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had banned all public gatherings in the city. The BMC had also mandated a 50 per cent capacity at all the eateries, pubs, bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

However, on Saturday, BMC officials said that total 7,544 violators were fined on Friday across Mumbai by the BMC and Mumbai Police for not following Covid-appropriate behaviour and rules laid out by the BMC. The BMC said that it has recovered around ₹15.08 lakh in fine amounts.

Earlier this week, the BMC had ordered the assistant municipal commissioners of all the 24 municipal wards to form their own flying squads that will visit the restaurants, eateries and similar establishments to inspect if the rules are followed.

The BMC also said that members of nearly 55 such establishments were fined on Saturday.

“Most of the violators were the staffers and managers that were working in these establishments. In my area, we have fined a total of 31 establishments. Our officers visited these places and fined the violators individually,” said Vaqar Javeed, assistant municipal commissioner.

Javeed said that earlier this week, he had also written to various associations of restaurant bodies to ensure that they follow all the norms strictly.

Shivadas Gurav, the assistant municipal commissioner who is in charge of the A ward, that covers the Colaba, Churchgate and Cuffe Parade areas in South Mumbai, said that more than 20 of such establishments were fined in his areas and some of these establishments include the famous Leopold Cafe, Olympia Cafe, Delhi Darbar and Bademiya Restaurant.

“We had collected around ₹10,400 by fining more than 120 individuals. Almost every one of them was inside these establishments and were not following the rules. Some of them included the staffers as well as in many places we found out that 50 per cent capacity were not followed,” said Gurav.

A senior official from the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department, which looks after penalising people, said that considering police officers were stationed at the city beaches, promenades and public areas, the crowd over there were less.

“We knew that not many people will visit the beaches on December 31, which is why we inspected the eateries thoroughly. In many places we also checked the CCTV footages to be double positive,” said the official.

