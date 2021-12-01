BMC formulates a development plan for MHADA layouts in western suburbs

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has drawn up a plan to improve basic amenities like water supply, building roads among others in densely populated residential pockets of Gorai, Charkop and Borivli areas, developed by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

According to senior BMC officials, there is an acute water crisis in the MHADA pockets of western suburbs. The reason for this, officials believe, is rapid increase in the population.

“We have formulated a development plan which will be initiated in a phased manner. In the first phase, our main priority is to improve the water supply and existing condition of the roads,” informed Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of western suburbs.

Kakani also said that the entire stretch of Gorai Beach has been handed over to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to transform it into a potential tourist hub. He also informed that they are considering constructing a bridge over the Gorai creek as the road connectivity ends near Gorai Jetty.

Sector 3 to 9 in Charkop and Gorai areas, fall under the R/Central (R/C) ward of the BMC.

Meanwhile, the BMC has also written to the MHADA seeking permission from the latter for setting up two tanks for water supply.

“These areas belong to the MHADA and we need permission from them before constructing the tanks, which is why we have written to them,” informed Vaqar Javeed, assistant municipal commissioner from this ward.

Javeed said that the approximate size of each tank will be 15x10 metres. He said that at first, two tanks will be constructed, following which, five more will be constructed in sectors 3 to 7 in a phased manner.