BMC gets 110 suggestions, objections to ward delimitation; civic polls likely in mid-April

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has, in nine days, received 110 suggestions and objections to delimitation or changing of boundaries of 236 electoral wards for the upcoming civic polls. The last date for submission is February 14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the civic body, the lottery for reservation of electoral seats is likely to take place in the first week of March and the elections are likely to be held in mid-April.

The term of corporators ends on March 8, and the state government will appoint the municipal commissioner as the administrator to look after the day-to-day operation. The decision to make the amendment to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, through an ordinance, was taken by the state government in the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

A BMC official said, “We have got 110 suggestions and objections that will be submitted to the State Election Commission (SEC). The committee appointed by the SEC will conduct the hearing for suggestions and objections after which, the SEC will publish the final list of wards by March 2.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BMC official added, “Following this, we will conduct a lottery for reservation of wards between March 2 and 10. Going at the current pace, we assume that the polls will be held in mid-April.”

The suggestions and objections have been received by politicians, resident group associations, and civic activists, BMC officials said.

The ward delimitation by increasing electoral seats is being done after the state cabinet had in November 2021 cleared a proposal to increase the strength of the Mumbai civic body from 227 to 236 members. The urban development department then amended the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, to change the composition of the civic body. The state government said the move was necessary owing to the growth in the city’s population in the last two decades.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further, owing to Covid-19, the BMC is also going to increase the number of polling booths from 8,500 to around 12,000. The city has around 9.8 million voters.

In the House of 227 members, the Shiv Sena has 97 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has 83 seats, Congress 29 seats, Nationalist Congress Party eight seats, Samajwadi Party six seats, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen two seats, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena one seat.