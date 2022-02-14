BMC gets over 800 objections/suggestions on delimitation of civic wards

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received 816 suggestions and objections related to the delimitation of the 236 electoral wards in Mumbai for the forthcoming civic elections to be held in April.

After approving the ward delimitation draft that was submitted by the BMC, the State Election Commission (SEC) had asked the civic body to invite suggestions and objections from citizens and other stakeholders on this matter. The BMC had opened the suggestion window from February 1 till 4 pm on February 14.

According to the data shared by senior officials, BMC received 812 suggestions and objections till Monday, out of which 454 or 55 percent were filed on February 14. Of the total suggestions and objections, 339 came from western suburbs, 263 from eastern suburbs and 76 were filed from the island city.

Total 85 suggestions and objections were filed from the K/East (Andheri East) ward which is the highest, followed by 84 from M/East (Govandi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar) ward and 79 from N (Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar) ward.

No suggestions or objections were filed from the A ward which covers the affluent Fort, Colaba and Cuffe Parade localities in South Mumbai.

Out of the nine new wards that have been formed, three wards have been increased each in the eastern suburbs, western suburbs and the island city.

Senior civic elections also said that during the 2017 civic elections it had received around 613 suggestions and objections for the delimitation of 227 electoral wards in Mumbai.

“These suggestions and objections will be submitted to the SEC following which, the citizens who have filed the suggestions and objections will be communicated and be given a date of hearing on the query raised by them. After that, the final draft for the ward boundaries will be published around March 2. It is only after the final draft is published, a lottery for the election seats could take place,” said the official.

The term for incumbent corporators will end on March 8 following which an administrator will be appointed by the state government till the elections take place.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday wrote to municipal commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, stating that the delimitation has been done to provide an electoral advantage to the ruling Sena.

“In this new map, the wards in which BJP has its strongholds have been bifurcated. This is a political ploy of the civic administration and ruling Shiv Sena to cut down BJP’s vote share. In my ward itself the BMC didn’t follow the natural ward boundaries which is illegal,” said Vinod Mishra, group leader of the BJP.

Ravi Raja, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the BMC who had written to the SEC last year demanding fresh delimitation of wards said, “The process of calling suggestion and objection is part of the process. The SEC will study the points made by citizens and if they feel they may amend a few things. We need to wait and follow the procedure till the final draft of wards is published,” said Raja.