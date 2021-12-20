BMC gives green signal to 1.8k crore worth road works

Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee headed by the Shiv Sena cleared road repair works in the city at ₹1,800 crore- 18% below the estimation of ₹2,200 crore by the BMC’s administration.

This is despite corporators across party lines raising concerns about whether the contractors, who bid that BMC’s estimated cost just to get the contract, would end up building poor quality roads to earn profit. However, barring members of the opposition BJP, they voted in favour of the proposal citing upcoming elections and the condition of the roads requiring repairs before the next monsoon.

According to BMC estimations, the proposed repair work across the city, western and eastern suburbs include both major and minor a total of 808 roads. For this, ₹2,200 crore was estimated to be spent. However, in the meeting of the civic standing committee, the proposals to give contracts for ₹1,800 crore, which was 18% below the estimated cost were cleared.

BJP members walked out of the meeting demanding rollback of the proposal, while Shiv Sena with the support from Congress and NCP, showed green light to the same. The BJP had demanded that proper details should be given by BMC as to why contracts are being given at lower rates than the estimations followed by technical details regarding the road contracts.

However, corporators across party including Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP backed the proposals citing upcoming elections wherein corporators have to show face to the citizens.

Vishaka Raut, Shiv Sena Corporator and group leader of the Sena in the BMC, said, “We need to understand that we have been working for the citizens over the last five years. Now we need to see what works we do for citizens in the last few months. Hence, we should be passing these road repair works proposals without any further delay.”

The current tenure of the corporators is ending on March 7, 2022, and the elections are expected in the last week of February or the first week of March.

Prabhakar Shinder, BJP’ group leader in the BMC said, “There are no details in the proposal as to what is the length, width of the individual roads that are being taken up for repair works. The third-party auditors that will monitor the quality of road repair works are yet not appointed. So, why are we going ahead with passing the proposal at much lower rates?”

Ravi Raja, the leader of Opposition in the BMC and Congress Corporator said, “I agree that the contracts are being awarded at a much lower price and we need to appoint a third-party auditor to monitor repair works, but this does not mean we delay the work. We need to pass the proposal and ensure administration gives good quality of roads to the citizens.”

Responding to the corporators, Sanjeev Kumar, additional municipal commissioner of the BMC said, “We have noted each and every point of corporators and we will do the necessary compliance. We will also timely appoint third-party auditors to monitor road works, and good quality of road repairs will be ensured.” Post this, Shiv Sena Corporator Yashwant Jadhav and chairman of the standing committee gave their approval to the proposals worth ₹1,800 crore. However, the BJP corporators staged a walk out of the civic standing committee.

Civic activist Nikhil Desai from Matunga said, “For a citizen or layman, I do not think contracts being given at more or less cost should be a concern considering BMC is financially stable to spend. But what matters the most is that the quality and durability of the roads should be there. If there are potholes in months or roads, there is no meaning. I will be happy if citizens good roads even at a higher or lower rate considering quality is all that matters.”

Further, under the repair, maintenance and strengthening work, the BMC is converting the surface of all city roads from paver block/ asphalt to cement and concrete. The contractor that will be appointed for repair works will be responsible for clearance from the Mumbai Traffic Police and will have to manage traffic including installing safety barricades during the construction phase. The construction period for all the 808 roads in the city varies from road to road with a minimum of 12 months to 24 months depending on the challenges at the construction site.