BMC gives Ranas 7 days to remove illegal constructions from Khar residence

Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given seven days’ time to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana to remove illegal constructions from their Khar residence. They said that if the couple fail to comply, then the civic body will itself remove the same.

Further, the civic body warned them that if they don’t remove the constructions, then they might be fined, as well as imprisoned, for a minimum of one month, which may even get extended to a period of one year.

The Saturday notice was issued in response to the reply given by the Ranas on May 19 to the BMC show cause notice given on May 10. It said that Ranas could not provide documents showing permissions and approvals from the competent authorities and hence the structure was treated as unauthorised and was liable for demolition.

The new notice said, “You are therefore directed to remove the structure mentioned in the above referred notice within seven days from the receipt of this letter, failing which the same will be removed by the corporation at your risk and cost without any further intimation in the said matter which may please be noted.”

The BMC had pointed to the illegalities which include a void beside the lift that has been merged with the flat and made into a toilet, a prayer room merged with the kitchen and converted into a living room. The lobby area has been merged with the habitable area, the sloping roof has been flattened to merge with a bedroom, a void beside the sloping roof has been converted into a balcony, the living room has been subdivided into kitchen and bedroom, a balcony has been enclosed with an adjoining bedroom, toilet and void on one side has been merged with a bedroom, two bedrooms on one side of the flat are merged, and elevations and projections have been merged with an adjoining bedroom.

The notice ended with the warning to the couple. “Further, note that under section 475-A of MMC act, you shall be punished with an imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one month but which may extend to one year and with a fine which shall not be less than five thousand rupees but which may extend up to twenty-five thousand rupees and in case of continuing offence with further daily fine which may extend to five hundred rupees.”

Both Navneet and Ravi Rana were unavailable for comment despite several attempts.