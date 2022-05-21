BMC gives Ranas 7 days to remove illegal constructions from Khar residence
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given seven days’ time to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana to remove illegal constructions from their Khar residence. They said that if the couple fail to comply, then the civic body will itself remove the same.
Further, the civic body warned them that if they don’t remove the constructions, then they might be fined, as well as imprisoned, for a minimum of one month, which may even get extended to a period of one year.
The Saturday notice was issued in response to the reply given by the Ranas on May 19 to the BMC show cause notice given on May 10. It said that Ranas could not provide documents showing permissions and approvals from the competent authorities and hence the structure was treated as unauthorised and was liable for demolition.
The new notice said, “You are therefore directed to remove the structure mentioned in the above referred notice within seven days from the receipt of this letter, failing which the same will be removed by the corporation at your risk and cost without any further intimation in the said matter which may please be noted.”
The BMC had pointed to the illegalities which include a void beside the lift that has been merged with the flat and made into a toilet, a prayer room merged with the kitchen and converted into a living room. The lobby area has been merged with the habitable area, the sloping roof has been flattened to merge with a bedroom, a void beside the sloping roof has been converted into a balcony, the living room has been subdivided into kitchen and bedroom, a balcony has been enclosed with an adjoining bedroom, toilet and void on one side has been merged with a bedroom, two bedrooms on one side of the flat are merged, and elevations and projections have been merged with an adjoining bedroom.
The notice ended with the warning to the couple. “Further, note that under section 475-A of MMC act, you shall be punished with an imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than one month but which may extend to one year and with a fine which shall not be less than five thousand rupees but which may extend up to twenty-five thousand rupees and in case of continuing offence with further daily fine which may extend to five hundred rupees.”
Both Navneet and Ravi Rana were unavailable for comment despite several attempts.
Eye on tax: Citizens avail rebate scheme, PMC collects ₹557 crore revenue
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has collected more property tax revenue till May 21, 2022 as compared to last year. According to PMC officials, tax payers are willing to take benefit of 10 and five per cent rebate in tax. Last year, till May 20, the civic body had collected ₹450 crore in revenue. Citizens who pay the tax in the first two months are eligible for rebate in general tax.
Loan sharks booked for circulating morphed pictures of Vikhroli woman
Mumbai: The Vikhroli police have registered a case against loan recovery agents of two instant loan applications for allegedly harassing a 28-year-old Mumbai woman by circulating her morphed photographs with her family, relatives, and colleagues to extract money, despite repayment of the loan amount. On May 8, while browsing Facebook, she came across an advertisement for a mobile application for providing instant loans.
Locals stock up on edible oil after tanker turns turtle
Mumbai With inflation pushing up the prices of essential commodities, including something as staple as edible oil, residents of Tawa and nearby villages off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway were in for a treat when a tanker with 12,000 litres of unfiltered groundnut edible oil turned turtle on Saturday morning. A tanker was moving from a Surat oil mill to Mumbai for further filtration when the driver, Vishwas Hanumant Galande (30), lost control of the vehicle.
Man killed in suspected tiger attack in Dudhwa buffer zone
A 30-year man identified as Mahesh of Dumeda village under the Tikunia police limits was killed in a suspected tiger attack near Manjhara forests in Belrayan range of Dudhwa buffer zone on Saturday. Belrayan range officer Vimlesh Kumar, Tikunia police officials and revenue department officials rushed to the spot and inspected the scene. The area where the incident took place is known for the movement of wild animals, including tigers, wild tuskers and leopards.
53% applications for Covid compensation rejected in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits
With over 53% of the applications filed for compensation by the kin of Covid deceased rejected due to technical reasons, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has appointed two officials to guide people in filing the application, resolve their issues and get the amount credited to their accounts. The KDMC has received 4,409 online applications for compensation. Out of these 1,687 have been approved, 2,370 rejected and 352 pending or sent back.
