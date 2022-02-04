BMC in the best of financial health, despite being in the worst of times: IS Chahal

Mumbai: The country’s richest civic body on Thursday presented a budget of ₹45,949.21 crore for 2022-23. Close to 49% of the budget outlay is capital expenditure, which will fund projects such as the flagship Coastal Road project, Goregaon-Mulund Link road, as well as the reconstruction, demolition and repairs of 212 bridges. The BMC will also establish 100 polyclinics across 24 wards in the city to ensure timely and free treatment to residents through tie-ups with tertiary hospitals and private laboratories. “This year we are determined for infrastructure projects to take off… the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s focus is also on health and education infrastructure,” said municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal who presented the budget to the BMC standing committee. Read edited excerpts of his interview:

Q: The budget is being termed as an election year budget. How do you react to this?

A: We started preparing for this budget almost four months ago. We don’t know who is going to come to power after few months and who will implement this. Just because an election is coming up, we cannot stop our work. Secondly, the budget is a permanent mechanism. BMC has not given any deadlines for the projects as such or any sops to citizens. We have not said that we will give monetary benefit to widows or pregnant women. Had we started schemes like that then we could say that they are motivated by elections.

Q: What is the idea behind neighbourhood clinics?

A: The idea of setting up 100 polyclinics at neighbourhoods is a game changer in terms of how the common Mumbaiite accesses healthcare facilities. In urban Maharashtra, primary health centres are neglected. The government focuses on building hospitals and medical colleges. With the aim of supporting the common man, these clinics were conceptualised.

I also studied the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s model of Mohalla clinics and aimed to improve on them. The Mohalla clinics don’t have the facility of telemedicine or medical experts responding to calls 24x7. There are also limited medicines in Mohalla clinics, which can’t afford to give out medicines free of cost, but the BMC can afford to do this. We decided to strengthen this model. Our clinics at the ward level have tied up with tertiary hospitals and private labs to avail of their infrastructure. So let’s say if a Dharavi resident has an ailment, he can go to his nearest health centre, get a prescription, and avail free medical service at the nearest municipal hospital, or private lab. The BMC will reimburse this expenditure directly to the lab or hospital. That is the idea.

Q: The Mumbai Climate Action Plan (M-CAP) too has been incorporated.

A: The credit goes to honorable minister Aaditya Thackeray [state environment minister] and a team of independent experts who came to our rescue. M-CAP has turned into a full-fledged, robust plan including a fleet of electric vehicles [for the BMC], a desalination plant [in Manori], planting of Miyawaki forests, and several other initiatives. We are far ahead of any city in India in this initiative which will eventually address the challenge of climate change.

Q: What does BMC’s financial health look like?

A: We are in the best of our financial health, despite being in the worst of times. We got an income over and above our estimates. It is unprecedented to get extra revenue that has not been planned. It is one of the greatest achievements of the BMC. When I took over [as municipal commissioner] the BMC’s reserves were ₹79,000 crore and now they stand at ₹87, 000 crore. On the one hand, our budget was ₹39,000 crore last year, this year it is ₹45,000 crore. Despite Covid-19, the silver lining is that we are about to a get refund for our Covid-19 expenditure from the state government.

We need to come to the aid of our citizens and the best way to do that is through development work. In 2016-17, the capital expenditure was 19%, and before I joined as municipal commissioner, the share of capital budget in 2019-20 was only 26%. If we cross 50% in terms of share of capital expenditure to the budget, it will be historic. The general citizens are affected by this 49% component of the budget.